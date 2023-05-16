Patterson Mill softball hunts out spot in regional championship game with 8-2 victory over Fallston

Wild Huskies are known for being good hunters. Maybe the Patterson Mill softball team has adopted more than just a mascot from the famous dogs.

Monday, the softball Huskies did their share of hunting, too, battering visiting Fallston star pitcher Maddy Burns for eight hits and seven runs in an 8-2 win in the Class 1A South Region I semifinals.

“In the past, we were always the ones who were hunted,” Huskies coach Jeff Horton said. “We made it our mantra this year that we are going to be the ones doing the hunting.”

Savannah Reedy led the Huskies (16-3) with two doubles, three RBIs and a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Abbie Eubank led the Cougars (13-7) with two hits and an RBI.

Second-seeded Patterson Mill advances to Wednesday’s regional final, where they will host No. 5 Perryville, which upset top-seeded Bohemia Manor in the other semifinal.

“I think our energy played a very big role for us today,” Reedy said. “We didn’t get down when we got behind, and I that our emotion may have rattled them and made a difference in the way we played.”

Patterson Mill pounded out 11 hits on the day.

The Huskies actually trailed 2-1 in the early innings but got a double by Audrey March to score Reedy in the bottom of the third to tie the game.

Patterson Mill picked up where it left off in the fourth. After two Fallston errors started the inning, the Huskies capitalized on a bunt single by Ella Laurentius and a Lilly Baldwin fielders’ choice to take a 4-2 lead.

After March sat the Cougars down in order in the fourth, the Huskies started hitting again in the fifth. Patterson Mill sent nine batters to the plate and use a double by Reedy and singles by Izzy Hiebler, Baldwin, and Kaylyn Pulket, to add four more and take an 8-2 lead.

The Cougars got singles by Burns and Eubank the rest of the way but could not get any more runs.

“I think we played a little too anxious today, and they kind of got in our heads,” said Burns, a junior. “You have to hit to win games, and we didn’t do that. We have a young team, so I’m already looking forward to next season.”

The Huskies will now take on a Perryville team that they split with during the regular season for the regional title. Last year behind star pitcher Madison Knight, Patterson Mill rolled over everyone en route to a berth in the state championship game. She is now at Syracuse University, so it’s been a season of adjustments.

Horton says he has been pleased with what he’s seen out of his young team this season. The Huskies have used a combination of great defense and a committee of pitchers to stay in contention this year, and Horton likes their chances moving forward.

“They have exceeded my expectations this year, but I feel like we still have some more left to do. As long as we stay hungry, we have a chance to do some great things.”

Class 1A, South

Regional Semifinal

Patterson Mill 8, Fallston 2

FA 110 000 0 – 2 7 3

PM 100 124 x – 8 11 2

Barnes, Underwood (3), Barnes (4), Pfaff (6) and Frist; Baldwin, March (4), Miller (6) and Hiebler. 2B: Reedy 2, Hiebler, March.