‘We’re a new team’: Patterson Mill girls soccer backs up claim, beats C. Milton Wright, 1-0, in overtime

Patterson Mill girls soccer captain Ava Wheeler went to coach Mike Parker early Tuesday and delivered a simple — if somewhat cryptic — message.

“Starting today, the girls came to me and said, ‘Coach Parker, we’re a new team,” Parker said. “I said, ‘That’s fantastic. What do you mean?’ They said, ‘You’ll see.’”

Advertisement

Tuesday evening the Huskies showed both their coach and visiting C. Milton Wright what they meant: They weren’t going to finish the day without a win.

Juliette Bujak’s golden goal in the second overtime put a crystal-clear exclamation point on 95 minutes of scoreless soccer and sealed a 1-0 win over the Mustangs.

Advertisement

Patterson Mill's Ava Wheeler lines up a shot from distance against C.M. Wright during the first half on Tuesday. (Colin Murphy / Baltimore Sun)

According to Wheeler, a shift in mindset following a 10-goal outburst in a win over Aberdeen was the catalyst for the previously goal-starved Huskies, and they carried the mentality through to Tuesday.

“The old team, we were disheveled, not really organized, and we kind of got scrappy with each other. Now we’re really positive. Positivity brought us all together,” Wheeler said. “We just connect well. It’s natural. Those 10 goals showed that we can do it.”

The breakthrough came minutes into the second overtime. Bujak put the moves on the CMW backline to give herself a look at goal.

“It happened so fast, it happened in the blink of an eye,” Bujak said. “I passed it through and then used my speed to get around, did the move, and I saw the goal and was just like, ‘I’m going to hit it.’ I think it deflected off their player, but a goal’s a goal.”

Patterson Mill's Abbi Wysong scans the field and looks to pass to a teammate against C.M. Wright on September 27. User Upload Caption: Girls soccer (Colin Murphy / Baltimore Sun)

Her low shot took an awkward deflection up, but its power carried it in an arc just over Alix Bramble’s backtracking attempt to swat it down. It bounced on the goal line and trickled home for the winning score — Wheeler’s prophetic Tuesday-morning mindset renaissance signed, sealed and fully delivered.

“Our team really fought to the end,” Bujak said. “We didn’t give up. We really needed that, and we deserved it. We’ve had a few overtimes already where we came up short. So we really needed this, and I think it’s going to help us going forward and moving into playoffs to give us that confidence boost we need.”

A new mindset alone may not have been enough against an otherwise potent C.M. Wright team — the Huskies needed skill and tactics, too. Anchored by senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Welker, Patterson Mill’s defensive unit communicated effectively, held formation, stepped to the ball and jammed passing lanes to disrupt the play of C.M. Wright’s dynamic offense.

Patterson Mill (3-5, 1-2) tried to strike on counterattacks and was nearly successful when Jalynn Mayfield-Rice one-timed a threaded pass from Wheeler into the goal, but the Huskies were called offside and the scoreboard stayed fixed on zeroes.

Advertisement

Insisting on raising the energy and tempo, the Mustangs (2-3, 2-1) put together a solid 30 minutes of attacking soccer in the second half, with Katie Roszko several times launching long-range blasts at goal, but always into Welker’s gloves. Welker made 11 saves on the day.

Back and forth they went. CMW’s attacks lacked the final touch, the energy subsided, the tempo slowed, and Patterson Mill had wrested momentum to its side heading into overtime.

C.M. Wright's Katie Roszko pushes the attack as Patterson Mill's Madelyn Wlodarczyk defends. (Colin Murphy / Baltimore Sun)

The Huskies had the game all but won in overtime when a foul in the box yielded a penalty, but Bramble read Wheeler’s penalty attempt perfectly, diving to her left to smother the low shot on a short hop.

“All our games we’ve lost, we’ve played so well, like we played tonight, and it’s just a matter of finishing it out,” Parker said. “I said, ‘You’re a new team, so let’s win this game.’ That’s what happened, and it was a heck of an effort.”

C.M. Wright coach Andrew Harrell had mixed feelings about his team’s showing after a long weekend, but he won’t have to wait long to see how the girls fare in a rematch. Because of a scheduling quirk, the teams square off again on Thursday.

Advertisement

“We played very uninspired in the first half, and I think it carried over into the second half,” Harrell said. “We started to gain a little momentum and do some good things, but we were shooting ourselves in the foot there in the second half. You’ve got to hand it to Patterson Mill. They’re a good squad, they’re very organized in the back, very physical, and I think it took us out of our game pretty quickly.”