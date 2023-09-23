Patterson Mill football’s Wing-T offense runs through visiting Bo Manor, 41-14

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Patterson Mill's RJ Wilhelm surges forward as he makes it into the endzone for a touchdown against Bohemia Manor during a football game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, September 22, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

One parent likened Patterson Mill’s offense to a sort of wizardry.

As she watched from the stands while the Huskies Wing-T formation offense trampled over Bohemia Manor, eventually to a 41-14 win, she turned to a friend and said plainly, “It’s like a magic trick.”

Advertisement

There may not have been any actual sorcery, but the Huskies offense certainly offered some sleight of hand or sparks of fire on plays that appeared dead. Patterson Mill coach Dave Huryk first learned the Wing-T while coaching under the late Eric Webber, a longtime Sparrows Point coach. The offensive formation has been a staple of Huryk’s ever since — and the catalyst of his Huskies’ 4-0 start.

“These guys have bought into it and it’s been great,” the second-year Huskies coach said. “We got a lot of different guys that are willing to step up and make plays. Different guy carrying the ball but it still all looks the same. Linemen that are willing to dig in and do the tough work.”

Advertisement

The Wing-T is an offense designed to create misdirection. This version’s most notable trait is the three backs lined up beside each other behind the quarterback. When Patterson Mill’s signal caller, freshman Brycen Hunter, takes the snap and turns around, he has four options of where to go with the ball — including holding onto it — all while his back is turned to the defense.

Junior running back RJ Wilhelm was the most significant benefactor of the offense Friday night breaking loose for three touchdowns, including one 65-yard score to put Patterson Mill up 34-14 as time expired in the third quarter.

“The [Wing-T] is a lot of fun,” Wilhelm said. “When we have games like this, it’s just fun being with everybody. The energy is high and we’re taking care of business.”

Seniors Chamicah Roberts and Naythan Wlodarczyk, along with junior William Green rotate through the primary back positions of the offense as well. Bo Manor didn’t seem to have many answers to the misdirection, repeatedly giving up big chunks of yardage, stymied by each trick.

Offensively, the Eagles moved in fits and starts.

They needed all four downs for quarterback Chris Harris to score after getting inside the 1-yard line in the first quarter. Similarly in the third quarter, they needed three chances to punch in a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Xavier Granado. Bo Manor otherwise struggled to manufacture offense. Its next best chance came on a red zone push that ended with a missed 32-yard field goal attempt.

Patterson Mill's RJ Wilhelm surges forward as he makes it into the end zone for a touchdown against Bohemia Manor. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

An Aiden Myers pick-six highlighted Patterson Mill’s defense and a Wlodarczyk fourth-quarter touchdown put the final nail in the coffin. But the Wing-T stole the show.

“Honestly, I probably read them more of the riot act than I should have,” Huryk said. “But [Bo Manor is] a really good team, we just found some creases that we expanded on. That’s the big thing. If we do what we do, we feel like we can play with a lot of teams. RJ ran hard tonight and found some gaps but I’m telling them we gotta move on to the next opponent.”

Advertisement

That’s Huryk’s driving message.

Patterson Mill doesn’t boast a long history of successful football teams. It was an 8-3 regional semifinalist in Huryk’s first go around and 2-7 the year prior. He’s hoping to change the perception of Huskies football.

“I think in the past a lot of people didn’t take us very seriously,” Huryk said. “We’ll always have something to prove. A school born out of Bel Air, we’re like the little brother. I’m tired of being little brother. We’re hoping to compete with big teams around the county because there are some really good teams in the [Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference] and we’re just starting to kind of be close to their level. That’s really what our goal is.”

After the dominant win, one assistant coach greeted the team with a celebratory backflip. Like Patterson Mill’s offense Friday night, it was magical.