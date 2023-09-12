Kai Gibson’s goal 24 seconds into play starts Patterson Mill boys soccer off toward 10-0 win over Bohemia Manor

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Patterson Mill's David Kim gets airborne as he tries to redirect the ball towards Bohemia Manor's goal during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

With just under 17 minutes left in the first half of Tuesday’s boys soccer game between Patterson Mill and Bohemia Manor, Huskies coach Wes Rich opted for a completely new look indicative of how the contest unfolded.

His starters showed no signs of weakness from the opening kickoff. Diego Peralta controlled possession down the left hash before skying the ball over to Leo Pappas filling the right lane. Pappas gave a quick touch to the middle for a Kai Gibson goal 24 seconds into play. Four and a half minutes later, Trent Stupalski snuck in the second goal. Patterson Mill tacked on another midway through the first half and cruised to a 10-0 win.

The game’s action was largely kept to one side of the field. While Bo Manor goalie Karson Rice handled repeated blows from a forceful Huskies offense, the home team goalkeepers, senior Matt Bechtel then junior Mason Teter, left the fight without a scratch, spending much of the afternoon spectating from the quiet end of the field.

So as the clock brushed past 17 minutes in its first-half countdown, Rich called for a 10-man substitution letting his bench unit finish out the half. Come the second half, Rich again looked to his reserves, this time at the 30-minute mark.

“We were using the whole field, that’s key for us this year,” Patterson Mill coach Wes Rich said. “We want to spread the ball out and get teams wide. They did really well.”

Gibson finished with a hat trick in the win and Vinnie Wysong netted two — both were dominant despite the limited field time for starters.

It was only the third time Patterson Mill eclipsed double-digit goals since 2016 according to available game history. The last time they accomplished the feet was Sept. 9, 2022, trouncing Aberdeen, 11-0. Before that it was a 12-0 win over Joppatowne on Nov. 1, 2021.

Patterson Mill is still in the infancy stages of its season, losing two games in a multi-team event before its next two (Rising Sun and Aberdeen) were postponed due to inclement weather. So the group is still finding its footing and forming its identity. That identity, Rich said, is going to be to outwork teams, to spread people out and rely on its depth.

This year’s roster boasts 10 seniors as opposed to the three it had a year ago. The Huskies aren’t shying away from their disappointing 5-7 record a year ago. But they are hopeful that the continuity of bringing back so much production leads to a noticeable leap forward this fall.

It’s a group that has shared plenty of time on the field together.

Senior defenseman JP Pickard pointed out that having that longevity and ever-improving chemistry translates to the field by way of accountability. Patterson Mill isn’t trotting out unfamiliar lines. The Huskies are built on players who are comfortable enough to recognize mistakes and hold each other accountable in a productive manner.

“Last year we didn’t have a ton of leadership present,” Pickard said. “But I think this year we’ve got a bunch of seniors returning who know what they’re doing with the soccer ball and teaching the younger kids who got called up. They’re kind of learning from us how to act as a team. I think because of that we’ll have a great year this year.”

One of those younger call-ups is Gibson, a sophomore blazing his trail at forward.

“He just understands sports and athletics and positioning,” Rich said. “He always gets himself in the right spot early. He’s got a nose for the goal as we saw today. And he’s good technically in front of the net. Those things combined together is gonna make a forward who’s productive.”

History says Patterson Mill won’t see another thrashing like Tuesday’s this season. But its depth and veteran leadership could certainly put the Huskies in contention come playoffs.