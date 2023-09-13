Patterson Mill volleyball turns back Bel Air rally for 3-2 win: ‘We’ve come so far to get to this point’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Patterson Mill's Grace Bonhoff tries for a kill against Bel Air during a volleyball match at Patterson Mill High School on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

One of the things Harford County girls volleyball fans could count on the past few years was Bel Air piling up an wins against Harford County opponents. On Tuesday, Patterson Mill made sure those fans got to see something new.

The Huskies won the first two sets, dropped the next two, but battled back to dominate the fifth to record a 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 13-25, 15-6 win over the visiting Bobcats. The loss was Bel Air’s first in county play since 2016 when the Bobcats fell to Harford Tech.

“This is a huge, historical win for our team and I couldn’t be prouder of these girls,” Huskies coach Myranda Poynton said. “A lot of them were getting really tired [in the fourth set], but they dug in deep and got the job done.”

The match looked like two different contests. The first two sets belonged to the Huskies (3-0, 2-0), then the Bobcats rallied to take the next two. The fifth set, though, was all Patterson Mill, with the Huskies using a combination of smart net play and some unforced errors by the Bobcats to build a 9-2 lead and coast to a win.

“I’m shocked,” said Julia Shrewsbury, a Patterson Mill senior who recorded seven kills. “We’ve come so far to get to this point. Bel Air is a [Class] 3A school and we’re a 1A school, so it’s really impressive to do that to them. I think our student section got into their heads a little, and that helped, too.”

Asked if her players knew the significance of the victory, Poynton smiled.

“Oh yeah, they knew,” she said. “We talked about this game for weeks. Bel Air is a really good team, and this is going to put a chip on their shoulder.”

The first set was close throughout, with the Huskies taking the lead on an errant kill at 12-11, and using service runs by Grace Bonhoff (6 kills), Alexa Benedict, and Kylie Bruner to record a 25-18 win.

The Huskies never trailed in the second set, and some timely kills by Shrewsbury and Sophie Lopano (11 kills), combined with some self-inflicted wounds by the Bobcats, led to a 25-17 win.

The third set started to look like the first two, but Bel Air gradually started to play better. The Bobcats (1-1, 1-1), led by setter Tia Pegler (28 assists) and outside Kayden Hardenbrook (9 kills), got a seven-point serving run by Annalise Lewis to turn a 17-16 deficit into a 23-18 lead. A Hardenbook kill gave Bel Air a 25-19 win.

Patterson Mill volleyball players celebrate a point against Bel Air during Tuesday's match. Patterson Mill beat Bel Air in five sets, handing the Bobcats their first county loss since 2016. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Patterson Mill had its worst set in the fourth, when Bel Air jumped out to a 14-4 lead and coasted to an easy 25-13 win. The Huskies looked and played tired, and it looked like the Bobcats had a big advantage entering the fifth.

But that wasn’t the case. The Huskies were rejuvenated, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and never looking back.

“Their defense stifled us when we had some good swings, and I don’t know whether that took us out of our game,” Bel Air coach Dave Simon said. “We just weren’t moving for the ball and were just kind of sluggish. We didn’t have that fire, and they took advantage of that.”