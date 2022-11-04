Edgewood football opens regional playoffs with dominant, 49-0, win over Patapsco

Edgewood's Michael Lee gets by the Patapsco defense and sprints to the end zone for a touchdown during the Class 3A North Region first-round playoff game Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Edgewood football team won in dominant fashion Thursday night to open the region playoffs. The Rams scored in every quarter, including twice on defense, in a 49-0 win over visiting Patapsco in a Class 3A North Region first-round game.

The Rams (8-2) were in the end zone early and often. A 38-yard pass from Caesar Travers to Jahmir Torres and 19-yard run by Isaiah Megginson set the Rams up at the Patriots 5. Two snaps later, Travers ran 3 yards for the first score just 1:29 into the game. Carson Crouse, who made all seven extra-point kicks, added his first for a 7-0 lead.

Edgewood's Elfred Segbe looks over his shoulder and sprints to the end zone for a touchdown after a fumble recovery during the first round playoff game against Patapsco at Edgewood on Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Rams recovered the ensuing on-sides kick, but Travers’ deep pass on first down was intercepted by Patapsco’s Faheem Bryant.

The Patriots responded with their best drive of the night. It was stopped by the Rams after nine plays, but the Patriots were back in business at the Edgewood 32 after the Rams fumbled a punt.

Two plays later, though, it was Edgewood making the big play. Darius Flemming scooped up a Patriots fumble and raced 65 yards for a touchdown with 4:04 left in the first quarter.

Edgewood's Isaiah Martin makes the catch and tries to keep his balance to pick up a few more yards during Friday's first-round playoff game against Patapsco. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Rams scored three times in the second quarter, including twice with 18 seconds.

Another big pass from Travers, this time to Isaiah Martin, covered 34 yards to the Patriots 7. Brandell Stokes ran it in from 2 yards out.

The Rams were back in the end zone with 1:55 left in the half and for the third time, a pass play set up first-and-goal. Travers (7-for-12, 136 yards) hooked up with Michael Lee for a 25-yard gain to the Patriots 4. Lee took the handoff on the next snap and ran in the score.

Just 18 seconds later, the Rams defense pushed the lead to 35-0. Elfred Segbe picked up another Patapsco fumble and ran 20 yards for the touchdown.

Edgewood added two 8-yard touchdown runs in the second half. Megginson (4 carries, 65 yards) scored in the third quarter, while Cameran McKinnon added the final points in the fourth quarter.

Patapsco’s last gasp ended with Ziion Baker making the interception for Edgewood.

“My team, we went 5-4, my rule is if we ever don’t have a winning record, I’m going to opt-out of the playoffs,” Patapsco coach Tyler Clough said. “I want to earn it and I would sign up for this every year. I love these kids and I love this team.”