Bel Air grad Olivia Simon is Women’s Beach Volleyball National Champion

Olivia Simon, a 2020 Bel Air High School graduate, won a National Championship in Women’s Beach Volleyball with Stevenson University over the weekend in Tavares, FL.

Simon and her Mustangs team won the American Volleyball Coaches Association (ACVA) DIII Small College National Championship with a 4-0 record at the tournament held at Hickory Point Beach. Stevenson swept Hendrix College, 4-0, in the title match, earning its first ever AVCA DIII Small College National Championship.

Simon, a sophomore member of the Stevenson volleyball program, says she didn’t know much about beach volleyball as she entered college, but her teammate, junior Abby Bruce, has really helped her develop as a player.

The Bruce-Simon team, the third seed of five Stevenson teams, went 2-1 in the tournament. Their fourth match, in the national title match, was cut short as her teammates had already won the other four matches, locking up the title.

“Me and my partner we’re still playing our game. We were up 10-7 in the third set,” Simon said. “You never know what happens in a game, but I was confident. It‘s listed as a 4-0 win, they didn’t even count my game, I guess, which is kind of disappointing, I wanted to finish. I’m just glad the team won.”

Simon is very happy with the results. “It’s the best feeling in the world,” Simon said. “This is the first small college championship that they have actually had. The first was supposed to be in 2020 but because of COVID it got pushed back. So, just knowing that we are the first team to ever claim this title, is an indescribable feeling. Makes you feel a real part of something. I’m just so proud that I can say I was part of that.”

Simon is studying Healthcare Management.