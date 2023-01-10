North Harford girls basketball shakes off loss, races past Joppatowne for 50-21 win

The North Harford girls basketball team knows it didn’t play its best game its last time out. Nobody felt Thursday’s 18-point loss to Rising Sun was truly indicative of the type of team the Hawks are.

Things were back to normal Monday.

Advertisement

The Hawks had a first quarter at Joppatowne that coach Wayne Huller said was “exactly how he’d write the first chapter,” scoring the game’s first 21 points en route to a 50-21 win.

North Harford's Caroline Nicholson eyes the rim looking to take a shot with Joppatowne's Samiah Head hoping for the block on defense during Monday's game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I think everyone, we tried to bring as much energy as we could since it was a Monday game,” senior Lillian Duffy said. “So we came in with a lot of enthusiasm and will to win.”

Advertisement

The first quarter featured offensive balance and stifling defense as the Hawks (9-2) forced 12 Joppatowne turnovers and held the Mariners to 0-for-10 shooting. Meanwhile, Duffy scored six points, Caroline Nicholson had five and Jenna Amhrein and Lauren Nicholson each added four as the Hawks built a 21-0 lead.

“I think we really connect well with each other,” Duffy said. “On the court, we flow really well with each other. We’re just running the offense we know how to do and we don’t overthink anything.”

After its last defeat, North Harford spent the next day figuring out how to get back on track.

“I think after our Rising Sun game, it snapped into us; it’s time to get it together,” Caroline Nicholson said. “We worked really hard in practice Friday, so we definitely saw what we did wrong in the Rising Sun game and worked on it for this game.”

Nicholson was unstoppable inside Monday night, finishing with 23 points and 16 rebounds. A good portion of the junior’s rebounds came on the offensive end.

“Getting those second chances are definitely important,” she said. “It’s also important to finish the first time, but if you can’t finish the first time it’s definitely important to get it back and put it right back in.”

A performance like Monday’s is what Huller has been waiting for from Nicholson.

“It’s awesome for her to get cranking; we’ve been waiting for it,” he said. “Last year she was coming on early, slowed up a little bit at the end. She’s a junior now and it seems to be clicking. She got off to a slower start this year, and now it’s really hitting.”

Advertisement

North Harford's Lillian Duffy moves the ball up the court with Joppatowne's Celena Watson closing in on defense. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

After a rough first quarter, Joppatowne began to settle down in the second. The Mariners cut back on turnovers and began to hit shots and get rebounds. Samiah Head, who had 13 rebounds, scored five of her team-high nine points in the second quarter. After 12 first-quarter turnovers, Joppatowne had just nine the rest of the way.

“I think it’s just a little bit of leadership that stepped up,” Joppatowne coach Erica Richardson said, “made some things happen as far as communication on the court, making good decisions with the ball, moving the ball. It just takes a few leaders to step up and do it and I feel like they did. It’s just unfortunate that it started so late, but they did step up and did some things.”

Payton Dawson scored all six of her points in the second quarter to help North Harford take a 27-9 lead into halftime. Nicholson dominated in the third, as she scored 14 of the Hawks’ 16 points.

“I thought our press break was working really well for us and our offense was great all-around,” Nicholson said.

Duffy finished with eight points and eight rebounds, while Lauren Nicholson added four assists and five steals.