Harford Tech beats North Harford, 7-6; Lillie Uttenreither’s walk-off sends Cobras to regional final

Harford Tech saw its six-run lead slip through its fingers like beach sand over the course of five innings. Five runs in the first and a sixth in the second built a lead that had spectators contemplating how — not when — the Cobras would cross into mercy rule territory.

North Harford slowly rallied back behind two-run innings in the third, sixth and seventh.

The Hawks tied the game at 6 in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to right field from pitcher Ashlie McMillan. The throw home made it in time but shortstop Abby Buckland pirouetted beyond the catcher’s outstretched glove to safely touch home plate.

Her coach, bewildered, spent the break between innings reenacting the motion with her assistant.

Harford Tech’s bats had gone cold after its explosive start, rifling through its entire order in the first inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, senior Lillie Uttenreither stepped up to the plate.

“I called timeout before her at-bat,” Cobras coach Brian Reider said. “[I wanted to] get her focused so she could square up a ball. I came over and said, ‘Lillie, you’re a senior. I just want you to be prepared for when your whole team comes up off the bench and jumps on you for hitting the game-winner.”

Reider didn’t tell her in their brief pre-at-bat meeting to swing on the first pitch — but she did. Her swing lofted the ball deep over the right fielder’s head, scoring the winning run, 7-6, and advancing Harford Tech to the Class 2A East Region I final against Rising Sun on Wednesday.

The only thing going through Uttenreither’s mind, she said, was wanting a hit. To that point she hadn’t mustered much. Her stat line was a hit-by-pitch, a strikeout and a fly out.

“I was hoping for something inside,” Uttenreither said.

She got it.

As Uttenreither’s coach predicted, her teammates swarmed the field celebrating the senior.

“It was so crazy,” Uttenreither said of her first career walk-off. “Oh my gosh, that’s never happened to me before.”

North Harford got the best of Harford Tech twice earlier this season. First on March 31, then again on April 26 by an aggregate of four runs.

“The last two years, we lost to Elkton in the playoffs after beating them twice,” North Harford coach Christine Mullin said. “So we did not walk in here thinking this was going to be easy. We’ve been burnt the last two years in the same scenario.”

The Hawks nearly broke the spell.

MacKenzie Dunaway tripled in the third inning to score their first run. McMillan singled to cross Dunaway, making it 6-2. That quelled any talk of a possible mercy rule, Harford Tech needing a 10-run lead in five innings. A Cobras error in shallow center field later opened the door for two more Hawks runs.

Reider called letting teams crawl back a theme from this season. Monday night was their third walk-off of the year.

“We’ve been down that road before and to see us win it,” he said, “it was really cool. Now, we got a big game in front of us in Rising Sun.”