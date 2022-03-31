North Harford baseball outlasts Harford Tech, 8-7, for first win

North Harford sophomore reliever Wyatt Canapp threw three shutout innings Wednesday, leading the Hawks to their first win of the season. North Harford outlasted host Harford Tech, 8-7, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.

“We’ve been stressing details and it’s been a work in progress,” Hawks manager Jeff Burrows said. “They played hard today, feels nice to get a win.”

The Hawks (1-3 overall, 1-2 UCBAC) got off to a decent start. Despite a pair of missed squeeze bunt opportunities, the Hawks still took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Tech error.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the third. Kole Iddings drew a leadoff walk and Matt Sielecki followed with a double. Brian Hauer, who went 3-for-4, plated Iddings with a single. Sielecki scored the third run a bit later on a Brooks Bondura sacrifice fly.

Hawks starting pitcher Tim Steele got the first out in the bottom of the third, but a walk to Josh Kanner lit a Tech fuse. Brady Reise (3-for-4, RBI) added a single and Joey Kanner tied the game with a three-run blast over the center field wall.

Steele’s teammates came back with an answer in the top of the fourth. Preston Miller reached by error and Iddings singled. Sielecki drove in Miller with a ground out and Hauer doubled in Iddings to push the Hawks back ahead, 5-3.

Steele then went back to the mound and quickly set the Cobras (1-4, 1-3) down in order on three fly ball outs.

In the fifth, both starting pitchers ran into trouble. Tech’s Wyatt Dudeck gave up consecutive singles to Noah Collier and Vance Haire. Andrew Robinson popped out on a bunt attempt, but Colin Brosh then singled to load the bases.

Will Armiger hit a chopper off the plate. Dudeck came in to field the ball, but he dropped it and all runners were safe with a run in and bases still loaded.

Johnny Manzari grounded into a fielder’s choice, but he drove in the Hawks’ seventh run and the eighth run came across when the Cobras’ relay throw attempting to turn two got away.

Leading 8-3, Steele went back out, but he didn’t make it through the inning. Dylan Unger drew a leadoff walk and Josh Kanner singled. Reise doubled in Unger and Joey Kanner walked to load the bases.

Josh Kanner raced home on a wild pitch and Steele hit the next batter, Zach Rives, to reload the bases. That’s when reliever Canapp came on to settle things down.

Canapp got Travis Volmar to ground into a fielder’s choice, but he drove in Reise with the Cobras’ sixth run and there was just one out.

Canapp then got Logan Foil to fly out to right, but it turned into an error and Reise scored. Volmar was forced out at second, but Foil was aboard with the tying run.

A passed ball moved Foil to second, but moments later he was caught stealing to end the inning.

Canapp closed the game out with six straight outs. He spotted his fastball to get the Tech batters out, including two strikeouts.

“I just wanted to go out there, I wanted to go out there from the beginning,” Canapp said. “I just went out there and did it.”

Tech reliever Ben Kiedrowski was pretty good in his 2⅔ innings pitched as well. He, too, didn’t allow a hit and he struck out four.

“Ben came in for us and gave us chance,” Tech manager Paul Daniele said. “I just thought we made too many mistakes, simple throwing mistakes and obviously our baserunning blunder in the last inning. A handful of mental mistakes and compound that with the physicals and you can’t win that way in this league”