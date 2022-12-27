‘Great things are still yet to come’: North Harford girls basketball draws confidence from its 7-1 start

The North Harford girls basketball team doesn’t feel invincible, but the Hawks do feel they’re capable of coming out on top, no matter the situation.

It’s a belief that comes from everything they’ve accomplished during their 7-1 start to the season.

“We have a lot of heart as a team; we have the desire to win games together,” senior Jenna Amrhein said. “Whatever obstacle comes in our way, we all persevere through it and take what our coaches say and apply it to our games.”

The Hawks went 13-9 last season and lost in the regional semifinals. Coming into this year, a strong veteran core was joined by a talented incoming group of newcomers that led everyone to believe the team was capable of taking a giant step.

“Starting all the way back at tryouts ... I could tell the girls coming in this year had a lot of potential and we can be greater this year than we have [been] in the past,” senior Marissa Struhar said. “Even the coaches noticed that as well. I’m not surprised at our record. The girls are doing great things and great things are still yet to come.”

North Harford's Jenna Amrhein, right, eyes the rim and puts up the shot against Fallston's Brooke Bolesta during a game on Dec. 8. The Hawks won the game by 20 points, an early indicator they could be in store for a special season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Wayne Huller Jr. is in his second season as coach. He unified the different levels within the program, making each practice a competition that drives his players to elevate their play, which in turn carries over into games.

“This year, we’ve run it as one program,” Huller said. “The JV, varsity, we all practice together and we have a competitive environment every day. I told the girls beginning of the season, there’s 10 spots on varsity, on any given day through the rest of the season, I don’t care whether you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, you got a shot to go.”

A pair of games stand out as statements and confidence boosters for the Hawks. In the second game of the year on Dec. 8, they faced defending Class 2A state champion Fallston, which eliminated them from last year’s playoffs.

Amrhein scored 19 points and had eight steals in a 43-23 victory.

“I think it really set the tone for our season, showing our potential,” Amrhein said. “It did give us a confidence boost that we can do this. We just beat last year’s state champs.”

“We wanted to win so bad that game,” senior Lillian Duffy added. “It showed that we were very determined to push through and win it. It showed we can do that with every team if have the determination and motivation to win that bad.”

Duffy helped North Harford earn another key win Wednesday at Patterson Mill, when she hit the game-winning shot in double overtime of a 38-36 win.

“Our team being there for each other and bringing a lot of energy, it really helped,” Duffy said. “If we were dead on the sidelines, our motivation to win I feel like would’ve been down. But with everybody bringing the energy, it doesn’t matter if it’s double overtime, whatever, we can still continue to play our game.”

Huller said that win, plus another the next night at Elkton, gave his team a good boost going into a Christmas break.

“That was good for the girls; the coaching staff, we had no doubts,” he said. “Everybody was confident through the whole thing. ... They had us where they could’ve taken advantage and there was no quit. It’s huge to know to stay calm. That’s when games are won and lost, when somebody fails to stay calm.

“Lillian was on the sideline telling me, ‘I can’t hit my shot, I can’t hit my shot.’ She hits the game-winner. She had four points on the night and hit the game-winner. That’s all that matters. That’s what I told her, it doesn’t matter, keep shooting.”

The Hawks don’t have one player that opposing teams game plan against. It’s one aspect that makes them tough to beat, Struhar said.

“In all aspects, we’re pretty well-rounded,” she said. “We’re strong on the outside and the inside. I feel that’s a big factor of why we’re doing so well. It’s well-balanced.”

“Everyone has their own strong suit,” Amrhein added. “Some people might be faster, some people might be better under the basket, no matter what, everyone is still good at everything and everyone has their strong suits, but when we combine everyone’s strengths together, that’s how we really shine.”

That combination of talents and the way the team connects together on and off the court creates the family atmosphere that Huller was hoping to cultivate, and one that he feels has been a key to its success.

“I really think we’re one family now, and that holds true — family is everything,” Huller said. “One group, one goal and we get at it every day.”