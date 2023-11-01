North Harford boys soccer’s Santiago Taboada nets overtime winner in 1-0 regional final win over C. Milton Wright

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Erik Lane doesn’t have a yellow poster with blue lettering that reads “BELIEVE” pinned up in the North Harford boys soccer locker room. “But ‘Ted Lasso’ is no joke,” the Hawks coach said referencing the hit TV show.

The principle behind the poster does exist. “When you believe you can shut down a team of this quality, you’ll go out there and get it done,” Lane said.

That’s been his team’s sticking point all year, culminating in a 1-0 road win over No. 1 seed C. Milton for the Class 2A East Region I championship.

Second-seeded North Harford was a state finalist a year ago and understandably came into this season with similarly high hopes. Then the Hawks endured a five-game losing streak in the middle of the season, starting with a 2-0 loss to the Mustangs on Sept. 18 and running into early October.

It shredded into their confidence.

Amidst that down stretch, North Harford lost, 1-0, to a stout Concordia Prep team after 99 minutes of battling with a blank scoreboard. It took all of regulation and until the final minute of the second overtime when Concordia Prep scored the decisive goal.

Lane’s team realized on that September night that their lockdown defense can cause fits for even the toughest foes.

“I think then they started believing what I was saying,” he said. “Which is, ‘We can do this. We can shut down teams from the middle and let them try as they might from the outside to bang it in. We’ll clean that up all day.”

The first 90 minutes of Tuesday’s regional final were a slugfest, somewhere between a defensive masterclass from both sides and two oft-stalling offenses. There was more action watching the backdrop of autumn leaves changing than on the field.

Only a small handful of attacks from C. Milton Wright ever felt like they had enough momentum to get an opportunity at a shot. North Harford’s defense turned everything around.

The Hawks kept believing until it paid off mere minutes into the golden goal overtime.

North Harford players pile up on the field in celebration of their 1-0 overtime win over C. Milton Wright during a boys soccer regional final game on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Santiago Taboada, a sophomore exchange student from Spain, played the role of hero. He broke the seal cutting into the middle of the box and finishing an assist from senior Matthew Siedlecki.

Taboada said the whole play felt like an out-of-body experience.

“We’ve been working on bringing our outside backs up,” Lane said. “I didn’t expect him to make that run as an outside back all the way up the field in overtime. I figured the tank was empty. But that play, we’ve been practicing it for the last two months. Obviously, exciting times when Santiago can put it away.”

He fired the ball into the empty side of the net for the win, turned around, ripped his shirt off and stormed upfield. His army of teammates chased him down for a celebratory dogpile near midfield.

With one sweeping kick, all of the team’s early season frustrations poured out in the form of an evolved chemistry within the group, now advancing to the state quarterfinals.

“I think for Santiago it’s a special moment,” Lane said. “I’m sure he can’t wait to call his family in Spain as soon as he gets out of here. It may be 11 at night but I’m pretty sure he’s gonna blow up on the phone.”

Two days before North Harford’s matchup with C. Milton Wright, Taboada’s teammate and best friend, senior midfielder Ben Wardle, told him about a dream he had. Wardle dreamt that Santiago would score a goal against the Mustangs.

Well, Wardle’s dream helped keep North Harford’s season alive. The Hawks will play either Friday or Saturday in the reseeded state quarterfinal.