North Harford boys lacrosse open playoffs with 21-0 victory over Elkton

North Harford's Owen Smith takes a shot on the Elkton goal during the 2A East Section I quarterfinal game at North Harford on Wednesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford opened the Class 2A boys lacrosse playoffs with an easy win Wednesday, blanking visiting Elkton, 21-0, in the 2A East Region I quarterfinal.

The win earns the Hawks a trip to Kent Island on Friday for a region semifinal against a much tougher opponent, the top-seeded Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, the Hawks scored quickly and often and they also worked on fundamentals as they try to move further in the playoffs.

“We’re obviously in the playoffs, so we want to work on some stuff for the playoffs,” Hawks head coach Rich Tabeling said. “Regardless of what the score is, we want to work on the same fundamental stuff we’ve been working on all year.”

Michael Rote (two goals, one assist) opened the scoring 35 seconds in, the first of nine first-quarter goals. Owen Smith, whose four goals shared high honors, netted three in the quarter, as did Preston Webb, who also finished with four goals.

Senior defender Noah Altenburg assisted on the third Webb goal.

“We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season and we pretty much knew we had a good team and we’d have a pretty easy day,” Altenburg said. “It’s a big confidence booster, because we had a rough start to the season. It helps us get ready because Kent Island beat us pretty bad in a scrimmage.”

The Hawks scoring continued at a rapid pace in the second quarter as eight more shots found the net. John Allred’s second of two goals opened the scoring and Nate Priebe scored both of his goals in the quarter.

Dylan Allred’s only goal came with the Hawks in a two-man advantage, while Webb’s final goal came with the Hawks playing a man down.

With scoring no longer the focus, the Hawks scored one third-quarter goal (Caleb Miller) and three in the final quarter.

Hawks scoring once in the win were Tony Dellarose, Evan Wagner, Brennan Leonard, Mason Fried and Austin Arist.

Elkton goalie Will Tapp’s busy day finished with him making 15 saves. North Harford goalies Ryan Tracy (first half) and Andrew Mohr made no saves.

The Hawks won 21-of-24 faceoffs.

“The scoreboard isn’t much fun to look at, but considering that most of my starting lineup is freshmen and sophomores ... all I ask is that they go fight until the end and I think they’ve done that all season,” Elks coach Colton Baughman said. “I’m confident that we’re building a program and that’s all I can ask for. We’re starting from scratch and I’m happy with my boys.”