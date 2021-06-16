North Harford baseball rides Mitchell Wittkamp’s arm to 1-0 state quarterfinal win over Parkside

North Harford senior Mitchell Wittkamp threw a two-hit shutout Tuesday to lead the Hawks (15-6) past host Parkside (10-3), 1-0, in an Class 2A state quarterfinal.
North Harford will play at Sparrows Point (10-2) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in a 3A state semifinal.
The pitching Tuesday was strong on both sides, but Wittkamp was just stronger, striking out 13, while Parkside pitcher Aidan Brinsfield struck out six. Wittkamp went the distance for the win.
North Harford was flawless in the field behind Wittkamp, not committing a single error.
The game’s only run was scored in the sixth and Wittkamp was a big part of it. It was his double that sent Jackson Miller fro first to third. Miller then scored on a groundout by Kevin Halford.
Jeremy Weber went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead North Harford in hits.
The Hawks are making the eighth appearance in the state semifinals. The Hawks reached the state title game in 2012 and 2014, but the program has never won a state baseball title.