Laynie Sheahy drains last-second 3-point shot to lift North Harford girls basketball past Havre de Grace, 49-46

North Harford senior Laynie Sheahy sank a 3-point shot as time was running out Monday to lift the Hawks past host Havre de Grace, 49-46, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division girls basketball game.
“I wanted to end the game and do it for our team, I was just happy to hit it,” Sheahy said.
“Just the release, you know,” Sheahy added on knowing the shot was good when it left her hands. “It was just a good night for shooting.”
Sheahy’s big shot was an immediate response to a 3-pointer thrown in by Havre de Grace senior Kaedence Bryant. Her shot with under 15 seconds left tied the game at 46.
“All the hard work we’re putting in finally, no more COVID problems, meaning sickness and illness, hard work at practice and heart,” Hawks coach Wayne Huller said. “They got heart and that’s all I need. Give me heart and I’ll take it all day long.”
The heart of the Hawks (7-6, 5-2) was on clear display midway through the third quarter. Havre de Grace, which led 24-23 at half, opened the third quarter on a 12-4 run pushing its lead to 36-27. Natiah Turner scored six of her 12 points in that stretch.
Havre de Grace (5-6, 4-3), though, got locked down while North Harford closed the quarter with 12 straight points. Sheahy had two more 3-point baskets in the third, while Jenna Amrhein (12 points) and Marissa Struhar (nine points) scored four points each.
“I think we did a great job coming out on defense, so we were making a lot of things happen,” Warriors coach Lisa Koop said. “Then, just not executing our offense. I think a lot of times we start to rush it, some unforced errors. Not running our offense the way it’s supposed to be run.”
Another buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Sheahy closed the third quarter giving North Harford a 39-36 lead.
The Hawks added seven straight points to start the fourth quarter pushing the lead to 10 with five minutes to play.
Havre de Grace responded as Sanai Knox and Kyra Adams each scored a basket and Azareya Whiting converted a 3-point play with 1:31 left to cut the lead to three, 46-43.
Neither team could find the basket again until the closing seconds when Bryant’s big shot for the Warriors tied it, and Sheahy’s bigger shot for the Hawks won it.
Sheahy finished with a game-high 18 points, while Bryant shared team-high honors with 12 points for the Warriors.
“Havre de Grace is one of the best in our division and we really wanted to win this game,” Sheahy said. “Like previous years, it’s been a competitive team to play against and it felt good to get the win.”