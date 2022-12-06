C. Milton Wright boys basketball opens season with lopsided 76-32 win over North Harford

C. Milton Wright sophomore Jordan Ross knocked down five 3-point shots Monday to lead the Mustangs past North Harford in the season opener for both teams. Ross finished with 21 points. (Randy McRoberts)

Host C. Milton Wright overcame a slow start Monday night to beat North Harford, 76-32, in a boys basketball season opener for both teams.

The Mustangs fell behind 7-0, and outscored the Hawks, 63-19, after the game was locked 13 all late in the first quarter.

“Jitters, a new voice, they’ve had one coach for a long time and I think we’re getting to know each other,” first-year Mustangs coach Mario Scott said. “Our focus is, we’re just trying to get better. So besides the score, let’s get to doing what we do and I think everybody was a little nervous, myself included.”

North Harford jump ahead 6-0 on a pair of 3-pointers‘s from Connor Ballard. A free throw from Ballard made it 7-0.

CMW warmed up and the Hawks cooled down. The Mustangs’ first lead was 12-11 and then 16-13 to end the quarter. Jordan Ross, one of four sophomores in the CMW starting lineup, made a 3-point basket in the final seconds.

The Mustangs then scored the first 11 points of the second quarter to gain control (27-13) and the Hawks could not answer. The Hawks made four baskets in the first quarter and just nine for the game on 49 shots.

“I think they’re really athletic and a good team,” Hawks coach Nick Panos said. “I’m not unhappy with the way they played, the kids played hard. Some days you shoot the rock well and sometimes you don’t.”

The Mustangs continued to pull away in the quarter. Ross made two 3s, while Eric Burger and Steven Mandel added a 3-pointer each. The 25-15 scoring edge led the Mustangs to a 41-28 halftime lead.

It got even tougher for North Harford in the second half.

“We got together at halftime and they only scored like four points in the second half and I started to get going and my teammates started to hit shots,” Ross said.

Ross knocked down to more 3-pointers to end his night with a game-high 21 points.

Five other Mustangs scored in the quarter, totaling 20 points, while North Harford was limited to a single point, an Aiden Jablon free throw. The CMW lead was 61-29 through three quarters.

“Our communication on the press was really good later in the game,” Ross said. “It wasn’t that good in the first half, but later in the game we got together and we’re switching good and they only scored four points.”

In the final quarter, the Mustangs scored a quick six points to generate a running clock. The Hawks’ offensive struggles continued with three points in the quarter. Ballard, who shared team-high scoring honors with 13, made the lone basket.

Demetrious Densmore also scored 13 points for the Hawks.

CMW finished with 26 made baskets, with 11 coming from beyond the 3-point line. Eleven Mustangs scored with Dylan Sander netting nine and Kyle Ashman scoring eight. The Mustangs also had three blocked shots, two by Cooper Hichkad.

“A great first game, we’re very excited about the direction we’re headed,” Scott said. “The guys are buying in and we just got to get better. We like to say: one day, one rep, one drop of sweat at a time.”