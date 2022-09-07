North Harford boys soccer scores less than a minute in, blanks Aberdeen, 5-0

North Harford's Tyler Bowman turns toward the goal with Aberdeen defenders closing in during Tuesday's game at Aberdeen. Bowman scored twice, heading in corner kicks in the Hawks' 5-0 win. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The North Harford boys soccer team scored in the game’s first minute Tuesday en route to a 5-0 victory over host Aberdeen in a non-division battle between Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools.

Senior forward Tyler Bowman headed home a goal off a corner kick assist from Cole Schultz just 51 seconds into the game.

Advertisement

“It was a nice played ball and I was able to get a head on it,” Bowman said. “They left the middle wide open, so I just took the opportunity.”

Oddly enough, Bowman and his head weren’t done as another corner kick opportunity came midway through the first half. Aiden Freeland played the ball in and Bowman was there for another header and goal. Bowman said he sorta expected it.

Advertisement

“Yeah I did, I think I expected it just from the work rate of all my teammates,” Bowman said. “When everyone works hard, it works well for everybody.”

North Harford's Jamail Holmes tracks a loose ball during Tuesday's game at Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Between the goals, Jamail Holmes, a sophomore forward, created numerous scoring chances, but couldn’t finish.

The first came just four minutes after the Hawks’ first goal, but his shot from right skimmed the far post and slid away. A few minutes later, Holmes sent a cross through the box untouched and seven minutes after that, Holmes delivered a corner kick that resulted in a shot finding another post.

Holmes opened the second half with a shot just over the goal, but his persistence would soon pay off. Holmes made a run down the right side, angled in and sent a low shot on goal. Eagles goalie Ethan Hill got a few fingers on it, but the ball found the back of the net with 35:02 to play.

The Hawks, now ahead 3-0, added their final two goals just four minutes apart. Juniors Ben Wardle and Matt Siedlecki, both midfielders, took care of the goals.

North Harford's Ben Wardle controls the loose ball before moving toward the goal during Tuesday's game at Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aberdeen (0-1) had few real scoring chances but the best came late in the first half with high shots from far out by Izak Battle and Kian O’Hara.

North Harford fired a number of shots at the Aberdeen goal over the final 15 minutes. Some were high or wide, while Hill made nice saves on a few others. He finished the night with 11 saves.

North Harford goalie Michael Lawry made four saves, all in the first half. Antonio Fuggitti also saw time in the North Harford goal.

Advertisement

“It’s a growing thing, I think that today was telling for some of the guys that are young,” Eagles coach Kevin Williams said. “We saw where some of our vulnerabilities [are], we didn’t mark up on the corner kicks and those two goals, but I felt like in the first half, we really ran with them. I think that we played OK, they didn’t give up. They played hard right to the very end and that shows some character.”