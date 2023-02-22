New Town boys basketball holds off Parkville, 61-53, to win Baltimore County championship

The Baltimore County boys basketball championship game almost didn’t live up to the hype. Then it did, in every way.

New Town had dropped its regular-season finale at home to No. 2 Parkville just four days ago. On Tuesday night, Titans coach Derek Wise pointed to a longer-than-usual meeting reviewing that game’s film as a difference-maker in helping New Town knock off the defending county champs, 61-53.

“Our film session was a couple hours long,” Wise said. “We didn’t play well. We saw that. And we knew if we fixed those mistakes from the first game, I thought things would turn around for us... I thought we were prepared and locked in. The guys earned it today.”

The game’s opening minutes were marred by problems with the shot clock, making it difficult to sustain a full, uninterrupted possession. Once it was fixed, the air in Parkville’s sold-out gym thinned rather quickly. Suddenly, every possession, even a mere two minutes in, felt like it could decide the county champion.

The New Town boys basketball team celebrates after defeating Parkville to win the Baltimore County championship on Tuesday night. (Sam Cohn)

Both teams struggled to score early on, but that didn’t last long. Parkville senior Dwain Worsley finished a layup through traffic before New Town senior Jaden Brown hit a 3-pointer. Game on.

The Titans were first to capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes. They forced turnovers, scored in transition and shared the ball enough to get open looks, connecting on a fair share of them.

New Town’s first-half energy peaked with about two minutes before the break. It came late in a second quarter in which the Titans struggled to extend their 10-point lead and put the game out of reach.

Justus Stanton — New Town’s table setter who finished with 14 points, including a dagger three late in the final quarter — blew by his man off the dribble, prompting two defenders to step in and help. The sophomore point guard flipped the ball behind his back to senior Jamal Price, who passed up an open three for a no-look zip pass through the lane to a wide-open Cam Sparrow under the hoop. Sparrow made it 30-15 — the Titans’ largest lead of the night.

At that point, the game started to teeter towards a blowout.

Parkville coach Josh Czerski entered the locker room with his team trailing 32-19. The he flipped a switch.

“We talked about energy and effort,” he said. “We just weren’t giving it. We came out flat and not moving the ball or running our sets like we’re supposed to. We didn’t play our game the right way. We didn’t execute.”

It lit a fire under his team, which entered 22-0. The Knights stormed back in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to three. Senior Caron Smith led the way with 15 points and two threes, while Josiah Legree added 10 points. Sincere Barfield knocked down a few tough shots, including two threes — one of which flirted with NBA range.

“They can shoot, man. And they can shoot from anywhere,” Wise said about fending off the Knights’ comeback attempt. “We had to close out on shooters and we had to rotate. I told our guys, ‘We’re not gonna win if we don’t rebound.’”

To Wise, slowing the pace helped solidify the victory. In the end, the Knights couldn’t make enough plays to dig out of that early hole.

“They’re a well-coached team and always well prepared,” Czerski said. “We didn’t come out with that energy. We kind of looked past them because we had that win a couple days ago. It’s more about us looking in the mirror as a staff and as a team to be more prepared for the state playoffs.”