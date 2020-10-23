Aberdeen alum Myles Douglas ready for big basketball season at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia

Despite the highlights, it was a tough year for Douglas and the Hawks. “Last year was pretty rough, I mean it was like a rebuilding year. A new coach, a lot of the players from the previous year had left, I think we had 6-7 new guys and only three guys remaining from the year before,” Douglas said. “So, it was a lot of moving pieces going around. We finished last in the conference, so it was a pretty tough year for everybody, including me, the players, the coaches, the staff. We learned a lot about each other, grew up a lot. We had to play in a lot of tough situations.”