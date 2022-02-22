John Carroll girls basketball struggles offensively in 60-29 IAAM B Conference championship loss to Mt. Carmel

The John Carroll girls basketball team watched its hopes of an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship slip away rather quickly Monday inside the APGFCU Arena on the campus of Harford Community College.
The Mt. Carmel Cougars came out firing, hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers in the first half, rolling to a lopsided 60-29 win.
Mt. Carmel senior guard Tsion Smith, set the tone just seconds in, draining a long 3-pointer, her first of five and first of nine for the Cougars in the game.
“I’m a 3-point shooter, I just do what I gotta do,” Smith said. “I’m always going to shoot 3s, I’ve always been good. My team needs to me to shoot and score, I just play my game as I always do.”
Smith added another 3-pointer and two more baskets in the opening quarter as the Cougars went up quickly.
“We know [Smith] can shoot, work on hedging out to her side and getting there, but it’s like, I don’t know where my players’ minds were,” Patriots first-year head coach Holly Ismail said. “We just weren’t contesting it fully, we weren’t out there all the way and good shooters are gonna knock those down.”
The Patriots, meanwhile, were just plain struggling to score. Senior Myah Simmons and freshman Vivian Carrico made baskets in the first quarter, and Simmons hit two free throws, but that was it. The Patriots had plenty of opportunities, but shots were not falling.
”I think at the end of the day it just came down to making shots and they were able to make more shots than us,” Simmons said. “It’s frustrating when you’re putting up shots that aren’t getting in there.”
Anylah Davis and Shayla Garnett added 3-point baskets for the Cougars as the lead grew to 10. Smith added a layup at the buzzer giving the Cougars an 18-6 lead after one quarter.
“I’ve been in big games before with teams, but I’ve also been sort of through that progression of when a team hasn’t been there before and what does that feel like,” Ismail said. “The stage and sort of enormity that it could feel like internally and how do you handle that.”
The Patriots’ struggles continued in the second quarter. Freshman Grace Marchetti’s 3-point basket was a bright spot, bringing a 16-point deficit back to 13, 22-9, midway through the quarter. However, Mt. Carmel answered with six straight points.
John Carroll Senior Meghan Ruth scored a pair of baskets, but the Patriots still trailed big at half, 34-13.
“Going into the game, we were all kind of nervous, but I feel like after all the jitters were out, they made more than us and we got defeated a little bit,” Marchetti said. “We kept putting up shots and they weren’t falling. The outcome was not what we wanted and we’ll be back and better next year to get there.”
The second half opened the same way the game did, Smith pouring in a 3-pointer, her last basket in a game-high 19-point effort.
Marchetti (seven points) scored the Patriots’ lone basket in the quarter, a quarter that saw the Cougars pile up 17 more points for a comfortable 51-15 lead.
John Carroll nearly matched its three-quarter point total with a 14-point fourth quarter. Simmons, who led the Patriots with nine points, scored five, as did fellow senior Tessa Boswell. Both made 3-point shots and a pair of free throws.
Mt. Carmel, meanwhile, was emptying its bench, but that didn’t halt at least one more 3-point basket. Maya Blackshear made the shot, her second 3-pointer of the game, to finish with eight points.
“We had looks, we had opportunities, we did not put the ball in the bucket,” Ismail said. “Hopefully, we use this as motivation and we have to do better individually. Every player, player-for-player, has got to decide for themselves what they want to do for next year.”
Senior guard Ahmarie Hopson added 10 points for the Cougars (18-4), who had eight players score.
John Carroll‘s season ends at 13-8.