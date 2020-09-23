Mountain Run Mini Golf is an acre of fun, pleasure for all

Conder, who is in ownership with Brian Hartlieb, says the idea came about two and a half years ago. “His (the landlord) original intent was to build a water feature in that area so that the folks sitting at Earth, Wood and Fire, on the patio, wouldn’t be looking at a dirt hill, they’d be looking at a water feature, be it a water fountain or a waterfall, it never came to fruition,” Conder said. “When we heard that, we were looking at the spot, Brian and I started thinking, what could we do there, and his son Wyatt Hartlieb tossed out mini golf and we never looked back after that.”