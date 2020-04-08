C. Milton Wright alum Morghan Fulton is coming back to Stevenson for another senior softball season

It was a little less than a month ago when college athletes saw newly began spring seasons halted one day and canceled out for good on another.
The NCAA decision to cancel the numerous new spring seasons as well as a few season-ending winter seasons put an end to an athletic career for likely thousands. Dreams cut short, literally.
Morghan Fulton, a senior softball player at Stevenson University is one of the many who had her senior dream season come to the nightmarish finish.
Fulton and her teammates had four games under their belts and were just a day away from heading to Florida for a spring break trip when the word came down to stop play.
So, a full month of practice in February and a pair of double headers in early March and the season was over over for Fulton and possibly her college athletic career.
Not so fast.
“I am going to be coming back and playing," Fulton said. "I actually just got accepted into grad school at Stevenson, so I will be taking graduate classes, while also playing for Stevenson next year, if the eligibility holds up to where I will 100 percent be able to play for Stevenson. That is the plan.”
Fulton, who pitched for four years at C. Milton Wright (school record 62 wins) with three region championships, was truly not sure if her playing days were over. “My grad school decision was last minute because as of last weekend, I did not plan on going back,” Fulton said. "Now, I just don’t think I was able to give it up like this, there’s no way that I would be able to end my career on something as crazy as this happening.”
Continuing at Stevenson next year was the key. “I don’t think I would be playing if a couldn’t go back to Stevenson,” Fulton said.
“As of right now, everyone should pretty much have another year of eligibility who have gone through this and their season has been canceled," she said. But many of her senior teammates wont be back with her. "A lot of people on the team already have plans lined up for them with jobs or other grad schools.”
Despite that, Fulton has had three good years at Stevenson on the field and in the classroom.
“Life at Stevenson was really good in both the education and the athletic departments, Fulton said. “I am an elementary education major, so I have been in the classroom for basically all three of these years and getting that experience in the classroom to work towards my degree as well.”
Meanwhile, there was softball to play. “The athletics were great as well, I had really great seasons at Stevenson for those three years and I met really great people and my team, every year has been really great and I had the opportunity to play with amazing ball players and great people all around,” Fulton said.
In her freshman season Fulton picked up her first two pitching wins, while leading the team in hitting with a .393 batting average. In 22 games, she had 22 hits, nine RBIs, three doubles and two home runs, including a walk-off home run in game that she also picked up the win in the pitching circle. Fulton was a MAC Commonwealth Honorable Mention selection.
As a sophomore, Fulton appeared in 25 games, with 15 starts in the circle. She posted a 10-7 record, striking out a team-high 45 and tossing 13 complete games. She earned Pitcher of The Week honors once and was a MAC Commonwealth Second Team selection.
In her junior year, she played in all 35 games and batted .312. She also made the pitching start in 17 games and posted 11 wins, while also recording her first and only save. She struck out 61, pitched 17 complete games and 124.1 innings.
“It’s been an amazing time, because I’ve been learning new things every single year in the classroom and outside of the classroom on the field, Fulton said. “I’ve gotten along with my coaches very well, they’re people that I look up to a lot. All the people that graduated before me, I still communicate with, still very close with them, so it was really a great experience being there for three years.”
Among the funnier stories in her time there, Fulton says came in her first season. Coming from high school, Fulton told coach she played third base as well as pitcher. Fulton took ground balls at third, but coach said, “I can’t have you over there.”
"The day before the spring break trip that year, coach said take some at first and what do you know, the next home game we had, I was playing first base.”
So, for now, Fulton is finishing up her senior year remotely and she had a job working with children at the Boys and Girls Club in Bel Air.
Fulton’s graduation date of May 21 has been postponed and she does not know of a new date.