C. Milton Wright alum Morghan Fulton is coming back to Stevenson for another senior softball season

Fulton, who pitched for four years at C. Milton Wright (school record 62 wins) with three region championships, was truly not sure if her playing days were over. “My grad school decision was last minute because as of last weekend, I did not plan on going back,” Fulton said. "Now, I just don’t think I was able to give it up like this, there’s no way that I would be able to end my career on something as crazy as this happening.”