Carson Kalama, Wyatt Smith join Salisbury’s All-Decade Teams

The Salisbury University Athletic Department continued to unveil its All-Decade Teams late last week and early this week and among the selections are two more athletes from Harford County
Carson Kalama, a 2013 graduate of Bel Air High School is part of the Men’s Lacrosse team and Wyatt Smith, a 2009 graduate of The John Carroll School, is a member of the Men’s Basketball team.
Kalama was a two-time National Champion in his four productive years at Salisbury. The titles came in 2016 and 2017, his junior and senior seasons and they were half of the national titles won by Salisbury in the decade. The All-Decade Team was announced Monday.
“When It came out this morning, I had seen all the other’s come out, and I was like, I don’t know how they’re gonna put one of these teams together, there’s so many great players that come through that program," Kalama said. "In that whole decade, it’s kind of hard to put one team together.”
Somebody did, though, and Kalama was part of it. “I was definitely surprised when that came out this morning and I was on it. Just because of all the great players that were before me and even after after me, so I was very happy to get that recognition,” Kalama said. “It is even cooler that Nate Blondino was on there, because I played with him my four years there, so that was really cool.” It was Blandino who sent a text to Kalama asking if he had seen the list. “That was cool that he was definitely recognized with me there. And then, even on top of that, a lot of those guys, I think I played with at some point of my career. I think there might have been two players that I didn’t," he said.
There were actually just four among the 13 selected that Kalama did not play with. “It’s kind of cool to see everyone get recognition that they deserve. There’s tons of other players that could have been in that spot, but it’s definitely cool that, that happened,” Kalama said.
The list of honors for Kalama are impressive. He was a two-time All-CAC First Team (2015, 2017) selection; Three-time CAC All-Academic Team (2014-16); Two-time USILA All-American Honorable Mention (2015-16); Three-time CAC Offensive Player of the Week (2015 (2) & 2017 (1)); ECAC South Region Second Team (2016); IMLCA Mid Atlantic Honorable Mention (2016); and All-CAC Second Team (2016).
The list of statistics are also eye-popping. They include, in the CAC, ranked No. 1 in goals, No. 2 in man-down goals/man-up goals, No. 3 in points and No. 4 in shots (2015); No. 1 in goals, No. 3 in points/man-up goals, No. 6 in assists and No. 10 in shots (2016); and No. 1 in goals, No. 2 in points/man-up goals and No. 4 in shots (2017).
Kalama is ranked No. 4 in program history with 200 goals and he’s No. 7 in program history with 257 points.
Kalama scooped up 155 career ground balls and caused 20 total turnovers, while firing 295 shots on goal (77.8%).
Kalama was also named MVP of the 2017 National Championship game.
“Just my ability to score, racking up those goals,” Kalama says is one of his proudest and biggest moments. “Obviously, I was able to finish the ball, but that comes from a lot of assists from Nate [Blondino]. I also had a lot of assists from Tom Cirillo, who was is also on the All-Decade Team. Obviously without those guys, you can’t get those goals. That’s probably one my of biggest accomplishments there, the goals.”
Kalama, who is a CPA with KPMG, is also proud of his better than 50 percent goal shooting percentage in 2017.
Smith, an Abingdon resident while graduating from John Carroll in 2009, garnered his spot on the Men’s Basketball team with two seasons on the hardwood for the Sea Gulls.
Smith, a 6-6 forward, played the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons with Salisbury.
The honors are D3hoops.com All-Middle Atlantic Region Second Team (2017); NABC All-Middle Atlantic District Second Team (2017); Two-time All-CAC First Team (2015, 2017); Two-time ECAC Division III All-South All-Star Second Team (2014. 2017); ECAC South Player of the Week (2015); Four-time CAC Player of the Week (2016 (2), 2017 (1), and 2015 (1); CAC Championship (2015); and Two NCAA Tournament appearances (2015, 2017).
Statistically over two seasons put left Smith ranked No. 2 in program history with 1.4 blocks per game; ranked No. 6 in program history with 76 blocked shots; ranked No. 8 in program history with 2.7 offensive rebounds per game; ranked No. 10 in program history with an 8.0 rebound average; scored 801 career points; and collected 423 career rebounds.