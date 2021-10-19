xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Harford Tech, Fallston, North Harford field hockey secure victories in Monday action | Harford roundup

By
The Aegis
Oct 19, 2021 12:20 AM

The Harford Tech field hockey team improved to 8-2 Monday with a 3-0 win over visiting Elkton in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division action.

The Cobras defense had another stellar game, holding the Golden Elks without a shot on goal the entire game. The Tech offense, meanwhile, was persistent in its attack and it led to plenty of shots on goal.

The goal scorers were Emma Huddler, Elizabeth Hunter and Heather Reider. Huddler and Reider also had two assists each, while Lillie Uttenreither and Hunter each had one.

Fallston 2, Bel Air 1 (OT)

Savanna Henderson scored both goals for the visiting Cougars (9-3)m who needed extra time to get by the Bobcats (5-2) in Chesapeake Division play.

Jena Vanskiver had assists on both goals.

Paige Feick netted the Bel Air goal.

Fallston goalie Payden Knoll made three saves, while Bel Air goalie Mackenzie Leeson had five.

North Harford 5, Rising Sun 0

The Hawks (6-5) earned the shutout on the road over the Tigers in Chesapeake Division play.

Abigail Saltzer scored twice, while Emma Moffitt, Riley Mason and Grace Conklin added a goal each.

Kendall Fortune, Hannah Krizek and Julia Blondell added assists.

North Harford played two goalies with Ellie Kuciara recording no saves and Reilly Holmstrom making one. The Tigers also played two goalies with Harley Bartary making four and Anna Callagahan stopping three shots.

The Hawks led 4-0 at the half.

C. Milton Wright 1, Westminster 0

The Mustangs (9-2) knocked off the visiting Owls in a nonleague game.

Cecelia Durborow tallied the Mustangs goal and CMW goalie Phoebe Hennessy made seven saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Harford Tech 7, Aberdeen 0

The visiting Cobras (4-4-1) kept the Eagles (0-8-1) winless in a UCBAC nondivision match.

Tech led at the half, 2-0. Aberdeen goalie Rachel Anderson was credited with 30 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

C Milton Wright 1, North Harford 0

Aaron Coogan’s first-half goal stood up to lift the Mustangs (7-3) over the host Hawks (7-6) in Chesapeake Division play.

Jon Klein added the assist. CMW goalie Jake Adams had two saves and North Harford keeper Tony Fuggitti made eight stops.

Patterson Mill 2, Harford Tech 0

The Huskies (10-0-1) shut out the visiting Cobras (6-5) in Chesapeake Division play.

Alex Salem scored both goals with assists from Vinnie Wysong and Cameron Dawson.

Goalie Ian Sauer made seven saves for his sixth shutout of the season.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bel Air 3, North Harford 0

The Bobcats (12-2) swept the visiting Hawks (5-7) in a Harford County League match. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-22.

Jalen Johnson (two assists), Jacob Barsam (three kills), Jonathan Drumm (three aces, three kills, three blocks, 34 assists), Ian Irizarry (two aces, three kills, four blocks, one assist), Zach Rey (two aces, three kills, two blocks), Sam Johnson (four kills), Christian Couch (two aces, 20 kills, two blocks) and Kajus Derby (six aces, four blocks) led Bel Air.

