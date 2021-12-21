Patterson Mill girls basketball holds off Havre de Grace | Harford sports roundup (Dec. 20)

The Patterson Mill girls basketball team fought off a challenge from visiting Havre de Grace Monday to win, 51-46, in a non-division game among Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools.
The Warriors (2-4) led 12-10 after one quarter and 24-20 at the half. The Huskies (4-2) rebounded to outscore the Warriors, 17-11, in the third quarter for a 37-35 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Patterson Mill pushed its lead to 47-36, but Havre de Grace battled back to get within two, 48-46, with a minute left.
The Huskies scored the final three points from the foul line. Madison Knight’s double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds led the Huskies, while Kiley Wilhelm added 13 points.
Kaedence Bryant led the Warriors with 13 points and five steals, while Carla Dunson scored 12 points.
Aberdeen 57, Overlea 19
The Eagles (1-3) celebrated their first win on the road over the Falcons in non-league play.
Sumer Edwards led Aberdeen with 24 points, six steals, four assist and two rebounds. Nyjah Harris added 11 points, five assists and two steals, while Amanda Gugliuzza had seven points and three assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Paul’s 65, Harford Tech 33
The Cobras (2-2) lost to the host Crusaders in non-league play.
“Credit to St Paul’s, they are a good and well-coached team and they came out and executed, especially in the second half,” Cobras coach Drew Gill said. “We came out flat and did not play team basketball and the results showed it.”
Evan Buck led Tech with 17 points.
Century 63, C. Milton Wright 51
The Mustangs (4-2) were beaten by the visiting Knights in non-league action.
Rocco Polesovsky led the Mustangs with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Jordan Stiemke added 15 points and four assists.
Century’s John Pavlick poured in 27 points to lead all scorers and Andrew Marcinko added 19 points.
Century led at the half, 30-21.
Havre de Grace 67, North East 42
The Warriors (4-1) jumped back in the win column with the road victory over the Indians (0-5) in non-division action.
Dominik McKenney-George scored 18 points and Will Lawder added 13 points for the Warriors.
Joppatowne 68, Bo Manor 48
The Mariners (1-1) earned their first win, topping the visiting Eagles (0-5) in non-division play.
Favor Okigweh led all scorers with 25 points, while adding eight rebounds and five steals. Kenny Ejelonu had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Freshman Kenneth Hunter added 15 points and eight steals for the Mariners, who led 35-20 at the half.
WRESTLING
Harford Tech 68, Havre de Grace 12
The Cobras won all but two matches in the UCBAC dual meet win over the host Warriors.
Five Tech wins came by forfeit and, of the seven wrestled wins, five came by pin. Earning pins were Zaden Tabian, 113 pounds; Logan Barkey, 126; Aidan Sullivan, 138; Godfred Acheampong, 152; and Gavin Lawson, 220.
Quincy Gash won a 16-6 major decision at 145 and Wesley Outlaw won by 8-0 major decision at 160.
Havre de Grace had two wins, both by pin — Connor Birth at 106 and Andrew Higgins at 120.