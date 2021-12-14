Havre de Grace girls basketball knocks off Aberdeen | Harford County sports roundup (Dec. 13)

The Havre de Grace Warriors (1-3) girls basketball team celebrated its first win Monday, beating visiting Aberdeen (0-2), 38-28, in a non-division battle among Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools.
Senior Kaedence Bryant led the Warriors with 14 points and fellow senior Kyra Adams contributed six points. Warriors coach Lisa Koop credited her team’s “intensity on defense” as the key to the victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harford Tech 41, North East 19
The Cobras (3-1) defeated the host Indians (0-3) in a non-division UCBAC game.
Freshman forward Amya Goodsell led the winners with 16 points, four rebounds, six steals and two assists. Junior forward Anyia Gibson chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds. Gibson also had four blocks and six steals.
Aso for Tech, Jordan Strang added seven points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, while Abi Marcello contributed five points and one rebound.
Fallston 67, Overlea 12
The Cougars (2-1) rolled past the host Falcons in non-league action.
The Cougars were led by Amanda Sharpe’s 21 points and three rebounds, while Jillian Crawford added 16 points and three boards.
Allie Book had seven points and 10 assists, while Renae Gent pulled down nine rebounds.
Hereford 51, North Harford 17
The Hawks (2-1) were beaten by the visiting Bulls in non-league play. Senior guard Laynie Sheahy scored 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harford Tech 78, North East 57
The host Cobras (1-1) knocked off the Indians (0-2) in non-division play among UCBAC schools.
Eric Macharia poured in 26 points to lead the Cobras and Evan Buck added 24. David Anderson III added nine points.
Kenwood 50, Aberdeen 48
The Eagles (0-1) opened their season with the loss to the host Blue Birds in non-league action.
Junior guard Tylan Bass had 13 points and three assists to lead the Eagles. Junior Tyseaun Rodgers added eight points and 11 rebounds and sophomore Darion Parris netted nine points.
Kenwood led 28-20 at the half.
Patapsco 73, North Harford 59
The Hawks (1-2) lost on the road to the Patriots in non-league play.
George Alexander (18 points, four rebounds, four steals) and Evan Wagner (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) led the Hawks.
Parkville 63, Edgewood 52
The visiting Rams (1-2) fell to the Knights in a non-league game.