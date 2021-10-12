CMW edges Fallston field hockey to lead Monday Harford sports action

The C. Milton Wright field hockey team picked up a big win Monday to lead the day in high school sports across Harford County.
The Mustangs (5-0, 7-2) stayed unbeaten in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play with an 1-0 win over the visiting Fallston Cougars (2-2, 7-3).
Caleigh Kohr scored the winning goal with an assist from Winslow Dipeso.
“This game was a defensive battle for our girls. Fallston is a very talented team with quick players,” Mustangs coach Kelsey Lovelace said. “Our defensive unit of Carys May, Riley Cushman, Sara Durborow and goalie Phoebe Hennessy held down the fort tonight. My girls continue to impress me each and every day with how well they preform as a unit.”
Harford Tech 4, Bo Manor 0
In a Susquehanna Division matchup of the top two and undefeated teams, Harford Tech played host to Bo Manor Monday.
The Cobras (4-0, 6-2) got off to a fast start with an early goal by Heather Reider off an assist from Lillie Uttenreither. The Cobras kept up the pressure from that point and had a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.
The Cobras added a fourth goal in the second half and held the Eagles (3-1, 6-2) without a shot the entire game.
Emma Huddler scored two goals for Tech, while Uttenreither tallied the other goal. Reider had three assists.
The combination of Jenna Fisher and Isabella Price were in goal for Tech to share the shutout victory.
Bel Air 6, North East 0
The Bobcats (3-1, 4-1) had no trouble with the visiting Indians (1-4, 5-4) in the Chesapeake win.
Alexa Mangual scored the first two goals with assists from Raegan King and Paige Feick, respectively.
Lilly Kuemmel added her first of two goals with and assist from Faith Kregel, while Madigan King added a goal with Mangual assisting.
Mangual then added her third goal and Kuemmel closed the scoring with her second goal. Both goals were unassisted.
Bel Air goalie Norah Delaney did not have to make any saves, while North East goalie Tess Keaton made nine saves.
BOYS SOCCER
North Harford 5, North East 3
The Hawks (6-5) traveled to Cecil County Monday to beat the host Indians (5-3) in a non-division game between UCBAC schools.
Luke Mejia scored three times, and Josh Ferro twice, for the Hawks. Assists were credited to Sean Gibbons, Ferro, Javier Mejia and Kian Pucher.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bel Air 3, Havre de Grace 0
The Bobcats (11-1) swept the host Warriors (0-9) in Harford County League play. Set scores were 25-12, 25-10 and 25-17.
Jacob Barsam had four aces and a kill, while Jonathan Drumm added nine aces, four kills, two blocks and 13 assists for the Bobcats. Others contributing were Ian Irizarry (two aces, one kill, one block); Zach Rey, (one ace, four kills, one block, nine assists); Sam Johnson (two kills); Christian Couch (11 kills, one block); and Kajus Derby (three kills, four blocks).