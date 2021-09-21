Havre de Grace boys soccer win highlights busy Monday in Harford County

The Havre de Grace boys soccer team made quick work of visiting Joppatowne Monday in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference action to lead a full slate of games Monday in Harford County.
Also in the boys soccer win column Monday were Fallston, Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright and Harford Tech.
In Havre de Grace, the Warriors (2-0) scored early and often to cruise past the Mariners (0-3), 16-0. The score was 11-0 at the half.
The lead was 4-0 less than four minutes into the game and junior Blake Clark and sophomore Hamed Diallo did most of the damage.
Clark opened the scoring just one minute and 12 seconds after the kickoff, with an assist from Hamed Diallo. The same combo worked again just 24 seconds later.
Diallo then added his own goal, before Clark picked up the hat trick with his third goal, assisted by senior co-captain Lev Logan.
The scoring continued at a rapid pace with Hamed Diallo adding his second goal, while Logan, Adam Diallo (2) and Paul Davis (3) added their own goals to close out the half.
“Our goal was to try to work the ball as best as we could, we had kids out there who have never come close to the goal,” Warriors coach Jeff Berthney said. “It’s hard for them to sit back and not score, but what we need to work on was ball control, playing across the field, back-and-forth, and I think they did that pretty well.”
The Warriors did plenty of ball control over the final 40 minutes, but they also added five more goals. Evan Hurst (two assists), Jared Rice (assist), Logan (two assists), Bugs Zakari (two assists) and Hamed Diallo scored a goal apiece. Hamed Diallo finished with the hat trick.
Sophomores Brady Walker and Cole Bravo also added an assist each for the Warriors.
Warriors’ senior goalie Keegan Cruzs had no shots attempted for him to save. Mariners’ keeper Jake Steinmiller made 13 saves.
“Overall, when it comes to a game like this, we just like work on things that we need to improve on,” Mariners coach Cameron Schnaack said. “Like I told them at halftime and during the water break, let’s not make this a waste of time by giving up or giving into it and getting frustrated; let’s take it and work on things.”
Fallston 1, Elkton 0
The Cougars (4-0) used a second-half goal to get past the host Elks in UCBAC play.
After a sluggish-paced first half, Elkton’s defense continued to bog down the Cougars. It was a steal and quick pass from Devin Reddel to Ethan Salsa that proved to be the game’s lone score for the Cougars.
The Cougars played two goalies, with Dylan Kreis in goal for the second half and making two saves. Cason Donahue had one save in the opening half.
Patterson Mill 4, Rising Sun 0
The Huskies (5-0) stayed unbeaten with a shutout win over the visiting Tigers in UCBAC play.
Scoring goals were Walker Milstead, Josh Garcia, Mason Gravitte and Alex Salem. Dylan Gough tallied two assists, while Kyle Luddy and Kieffer Iacaruso each had one.
Huskies goalie Ian Sauer made five saves.
C Milton Wright 2, Bel Air 0
The Mustangs (5-0) got a goal in each half to beat the host Bobcats (2-4)) in UCBAC play.
Goal scorers were Matt Luk and Connor Lesniewski, with Luk assisting the Lesniewski goal.
Keeper Jake Adams made five saves for CMW, while Bel Air goalie Ethan Crosby made seven saves.
Harford Tech 2, North Harford 0
The Cobras (3-3) knocked off the visiting Hawks (2-3) in UCBAC play.
John Carroll 0, Loyola 0 2OT
The Patriots (4-2-2) traveled to Meadowood Park to battle the Dons in MIAA A Conference action that ended in a scoreless tie.
In an evenly matched game, both teams had multiple opportunities to take all three points but solid goalkeeping by Loyola’s Jordy Eckman and John Carroll’s Amir Smith kept the score level through two overtimes.
“We anticipated that they would be prepping for our 4-4-2 diamond formation, so we switched it up for this game to a 4-2-3-1 and it worked really well,” Patriots coach Jim Fendryk said. “I was proud of the effort that my guys put in today and we had a number of opportunities where we could’ve won the game.”
OTHER SPORTS
FIELD HOCKEY
Bel Air 3, North Harford 0
Paige Feick scored two goals to lift the Bobcats (1-1) past the host Hawks (1-3) in UCBAC play.
Kelsey Fleischmann added a goal for the Bobcats, who scored all three in the first half.
North Harford goalie Sarah Reifsnyder made three saves, while Bel Air played two keepers. Mackenzie Leeson and Norah Delaney both made two saves.
Fallston 12, North East 0
The host Cougars (2-1) scored three first-quarter goals and rolled from there over the Indians in UCBAC play. The Cougars were led by four-goal performances from Savanna Henderson and Riley Conroy. Skyler Stevens and Caitlyn Weitzel completed the scoring with two goals apiece.
Weitzel also had two assists, while others with an assist were Jena Vanskiver, Gabby Riley, Henderson, Morgan Anthony and Olivia Bagosy.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bel Air 3, North Harford 1
The Bobcats (5-0) dropped the first set, 25-21, but won the next three, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19 over the host Hawks (1-4) in Harford County League play.
Leading the Bobcats were Jonathan Drumm (two aces, 10 kills, one block), Ian Irizarry (three aces, four kills, two blocks, one assist), Zach Rey (two aces, two kills, two blocks, 37 assists), Sam Johnson (one ace, four kills, two blocks), Christian Couch (one ace, 18 kills, one block, one assist) and Kajus Derby (five kills and six blocks).
John Carroll 3, C. Milton Wright 0
The host Patriots (4-1) swept the Mustangs (2-3) in non-league play by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11.
Leading the Mustangs efforts was Christian Kregel (four kills and five blocks) and Andrew Wagner (three kills).
Mark Duffalo, Kevin Kilchenstein and Ian Doherty all served an ace each, while Brendan MacGillvray and Liam Van Syckle added three blocks apiece.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Joppatowne 3, Loch Raven 2
The Mariners (1-1) overcame a hit from COVID, but they held on to win over the host Raiders. “Our team had to fight for this win. Our team was hit with COVID and our bench stepped up to help us win,” Mariners coach Michelle Watson said.
Senior Kaylee Morales’ serving proved difficult to return and junior Gaby Craig had more than 10 digs. Freshman Jade Shaw finished with eight kills. “It was the win we needed,” Watson said.