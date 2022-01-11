Jillian Crawford nets 29 points to lead Fallston girls basketball to 56-44 win over Harford Tech | Harford roundup (Jan. 10)

Fallston senior guard Jillian Crawford scored 29 points Monday night to lead the Cougars (4-0 league, 6-3 overall) past host Harford Tech (1-2, 7-3), 56-44, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division girls basketball game.
Crawford, who also had five rebounds and five assists, scored the Cougars’ final eight points to seal the victory.
The Cougars led 27-25 at the half and then 41-35 entering the final quarter.
“The girls have been trying to put together 32 minutes of basketball. We had a good win last week against C. Milton Wright and tonight was a chance to build on that,” Cougars coach Johnny Woods said. “The girls were challenged by a good Tech team and responded well behind our three senior guards, Jillian Crawford, Allie Book and Molly Mullaney. We still have work to do, but this was a good win towards continued growth.”
Fallston senior guard Allie Book chipped in with 11 points and seven assists. Also for the Cougars, Molly Mullaney had a breakout game with a season-high nine points. Ayla Galloway led the Cougars in rebounds with eight and Renae Gent grabbed five.
“I thought overall we played well throughout the game, but our youth showed as well. We made a lot of mental mistakes that they were able to capitalize off of. Then they were able to make free throws down the stretch to be able close the game out,” Tech assistant coach Dan Goodsell said. “We know we let this one slip away from us in the second half and we will see what type of team we have with how we respond moving forward.”
Tech head coach Brad Hunt was not able to attend the game due to an emergency.
Amya Goodsell paced Tech with 18 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Anyia Gibson chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Also, Sophia Mace added seven points to Tech’s offense in addition to four assists and two rebounds, while Jessica Castro contributed six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patterson Mill 67, Aberdeen 22
It was all Huskies (4-0, 7-2) in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division win over the host Eagles (0-3, 1-6).
Patterson Mill led 20-6 after one quarter and 41-16 at half. A pair of Huskies posted double-doubles, led by Madison Knight (21 points, 13 rebounds) and Kiley Wilhelm (17 points, 10 rebounds).
Ava Wheeler added 13 points and four steals for the Huskies.
Edgewood 69, Perryville 51
The Rams (4-1, 6-3) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-3, 0-5) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
Harmony Madu had a huge game with 22 points, 24 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Ma’Niya Alston scored 24 points while adding seven steals and seven rebounds.
Courtney Pryor had her first double-figure scoring game for the Rams, netting 11 points.
“We had a really slow start in the game, but our change of defense and grit helped us prevail,” Rams coach Wes Laguerre said. “This team continues to amaze me with their toughness. These ladies truly do not stop playing hard until that final buzzer goes off.”
The Rams outscored the Panthers 38-7 over the game’s last 11 minutes.
Elkton 47, North Harford 35
The Hawks (2-2, 5-5) were beaten by the visiting Elks (3-1, 4-3) in a UCBAC Susquehanna Division game.
“We can’t seem to find a spark to allow for a solid game all the way through. We will be back tomorrow in the gym,” Hawks coach Wayne Huller said.
Laynie Sheahy led the Hawks with 17 points and five rebounds, while Caroline Nicholson added six points and nine rebounds.
North East 43, Joppatowne 8
The Mariners (0-3, 1-4) lost to the host Indians (2-2, 2-5) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Patterson Mill 61, Perryville 44
The Huskies (3-0, 5-1) stayed unbeaten in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play and earned a win on the road over the Panthers (1-2, 2-3). The Huskies led 31-20 at half.
Kyle Luddy (20 points, 16 rebounds) and Tyree Wilson (15 points, 14 rebounds) both had double-doubles for the winners.
“A very physical game from start to finish, our boys held strong and continued to battle,” Huskies coach Jeroud Clark said. “Really proud of their effort.”
North Harford 51, Bel Air 50
The visiting Hawks (2-7) snapped a six-game losing streak with the nondivision win over the Bobcats (3-4) in UCBAC play.
Nine Hawks scored in the win, but only Garrett Reinecke reached double figures with 12 points. He also had five steals.
Aaron Huth (12 rebounds) and Evan Wagner (10 rebounds) added eight points each. John Allred pitched in with seven points and seven rebounds.