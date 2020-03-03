Aberdeen girls use late 12-0 run to beat C. Milton Wright in playoff basketball; Bel Air, Fallston, Harford Tech, Patterson Mill also win

The Aberdeen Eagles girls basketball team used a 12-0 run over the final five minutes of the game Monday night to beat host C. Milton Wright, 37-30, in a Class 3A North Region II semifinal.
Additionally Monday, Bel Air also won in 3A action, while Harford Tech and Fallston both advanced in 2A East and Patterson Mill moved in in 1A East.
All will play again Wednesday in region finals.
At CMW, aggressive defenses, turnovers, poor shooting and unforced errors hampered both teams at some point during the low scoring game.
“We came into this game knowing we had to play defense, they have one girl the entire time and she’s a great player, but we had to stick with her the entire time because we felt like, if the ball wasn’t in her hands, then we were able to play single, straight up defense but we had to play a little bit harder when it came to her,” Aberdeen head coach Jimmia McCluskey said.
The Eagles (15-7) pressured 'her’, Mustangs sophomore point guard Maddie Nimmo from the start. Nimmo, who scored at will in many games, scored 16 in this one, but she also fouled out with 45 seconds left to play.
In the two previous meetings, CMW won both and Nimmo scored 41 points.
It was a Nimmo free throw that produced the game’s first point with 3:06 left in the first quarter. Nimmo scored five in the quarter that the Mustangs won 6-2.
Aberdeen’s Cassandra Smith opened the second quarter with a three-pointer to pull the Eagles to within one, 6-5, but a Paige Medinger basket and Nimmo three ran the lead back out to six, 11-5.
Aberdeen though, got back-to-back baskets from Tristyn DeVeaux (eight points) and Smith, allowing the Eagles to climb back to within two, 11-9, with 4:16 left in the half.
Neither team could find the basket over the next four minutes, until Lynnea Pugh scored in the final 20 seconds for Aberdeen to send the game to the half in an 11-11 tie.
The Mustangs led by as much as five, 23-18, in the third quarter, but Smith, who led Aberdeen with 15 points, drained a three at the end of the quarter. CMW still led, 23-21.
The fourth quarter opened with the teams matching four free throws each, leaving the Mustangs with the two-point cushion, 27-25, with just over 5:00 to play.
Aberdeen scored the next 12 points. Free throws from Elexa Jones gave Aberdeen its first lead, 29-27. The Eagles made 10-of-14 free throws in the game, with all 10 makes coming in the fourth quarter. Gianna Braxton contributed two big baskets for the Eagles in that 12-0 run.
The Mustangs were good at the line, too. They made 10-of-13. Miranda Turner (six points) knocked down a three-point shot for the Mustangs in the final 20 seconds, the lone CMW basket of the quarter.
“We had a lot of those and they killed us, if we could take some of those back, it would have been a different game,” Mustangs head coach Decky Dutko said reference the turnovers and fundamental breakdowns.
Bobcats beat Rams
Bel Air (17-2) beat visiting Edgewood (8-14) in the other 3A North Region II semifinal. The Bobcats will host Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
Maggi Hall led the Bobcats with 16 points and six rebounds. Emma Sanza added nine points, five rebounds and four steals, while Cia Vlangas had 11 rebounds and two steals. Olivia Simon added 10 points and three steals and Jay Harden had four points and six steals.
Skylar Lewis had 16 points to lead the Rams.
Cobras, Cougars advance in 2A
Harford Tech and Fallston were both winners Monday and the two will meet for the 2A East Region I title Wednesday evening.
Tech (15-6) got past visiting North Harford (10-12),41-43.
“Our defense in the fourth quarter was the difference. Big defensive plays by Quren Santiago and Jada Maddox, as well as big shots down the stretch from Alexa Baldwin and Jasmine Gross,” Tech head coach Brad Hunt said. "Our team stayed poised throughout the game and we’re able to beat a very tough and scrappy North Harford team.
Baldwin led the Cobras with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Kaitlyn Thacker had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Santiago added seven points, seven rebounds and five steals and Anyia Gibson had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Fallston (14-8) won at home over Elkton (6-16), 47-34.
Junior forward Kelly Ann Perez led the Cougars in scoring with 12 points and she added seven rebounds, while Jillian Crawford chipped in 11 points.
Additionally, Adrianna Mace had seven points and two rebounds. Finally, on the defensive end, Lauren Gabranski had seven points and 12 rebounds and Amanda Sharpe had three blocks.
Huskies alive in 1A
Patterson Mill (13-9) advanced in 1A East Region I with a its 74-58 win over visiting Kent County (12-10).
The Huskies led at halftime, 40-19, after getting ahead 20-4 in the first quarter.
Madison Knight led scoring with 22 points. Meadow Santoriello added 17 points, while Ava Wheeler netted 14 points and Delaney Madsen added 10 points.
The Huskies will play at Bo Manor (16-5) on Wednesday for the 1A East Region I title.
Bo Manor advanced Monday with its 38-31 win over visiting Joppatowne (7-15).