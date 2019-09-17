Advertisement

Field hockey leads Monday sports action in Harford County

The Aegis |
Sep 16, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Field hockey leads Monday sports action in Harford County
Division play opened for a number of teams Monday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Scores from in and around Harford County for Monday.

Field hockey

North Harford 5, Harford Tech 0

Advertisement

Hawks (1-0, 1-1) open division play with win over Cobras (0-1, 2-1).

Goals: NH-Kendall Fortune (2), Kelsie Collier, Ava Schmidt, Maddy Weber

Assists: NH-Meridith Price (2), Zoe Mikles, Abbey Kroener, Lina Goetz

[More Maryland news] With Baltimore’s business leaders growing impatient, mayor reveals ‘Squeegee Alternative Plan’ »

Goalie saves: NH-Madison Murdy 2, Ellie Kuciara 0; HT-Auburn Blackmon 21

Halftime: NH 1-0

Fallston 5, Patterson Mill 0

The Cougars (1-0, 2-0) offense was led by Julia Strohman’s two goals. Huskies fall to (0-1, 0-3).

Goals: F-Julia Strohman (2), Allison Strohman, Anna Scheir, Savanna Henderson

[More Maryland news] After passing from father to son, Bel Air’s iconic Music Land has reached new heights »

Assists: F-Olivia Reed (2), Anna Scheir, Allison Strohman, Julia Strohman

Goalie saves: F-Megan Dudick 6, Payden Knoll 2; PM-Natalie Burke 25

Halftime: Fall 2-0

Bel Air 4, C. Milton Wright 3

Bobcats (2-0, 2-2) take early lead in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. CMW is 0-1, 0-1

[More Maryland news] New Windsor man charged with assault for allegedly fighting cop after car accident »

Goals: BA-Maddy Conroy (3); Ellie Sunday; CMW-N/A

Advertisement

Assists: Peyton Hale (3)

Goalie saves: BA-Abby Bannan 7; CMW-N/A

Halftime: CMW 3-1

Boys soccer

McDonogh 2, C. Milton Wright 1

[More Maryland news] ‘They have no other option’: With GM leaving Maryland, longtime workers face tough decisions »

Mustangs (1-1-1) give up two second half goals to take first loss

Goals: CMW-Ethan Dolezal; McD-Vince Petrera, Mason Christian

Assists: CMW-Grayson Hichkad; McD-N/A

Goalie saves: CMW-Zach Hetrick 4; Connor Smith 5

Halftime: CMW 1-0

[More Maryland news] Field Hockey: Goetz, Liberty start county slate with win over South Carroll »

Towson 2, Fallston 0

Cougars are 2-1 after giving up two goals in final 13 minutes

Goals: N/A

Assists: N/A

Goalie saves: F-Cason Donahue 9

Halftime: 0-0

Girls soccer

Harford Tech 3, North Harford 0

Tech (1-0, 3-0) opened UCBAC division play with win over Hawks (0-1-1, 0-1-2)

Goals: HT-Emily Kissner, Kendall Sheffy, Mallory Peyton

Assists: HT-Molly Re, Taylor Reider

Goalie saves: HT-Raegan Salamone 3, NH-Madison Arnold 5

Halftime: HT 2-0

Fallston 2, Towson 0

Cougars improve to 2-0 with non-league win

Goals: Kennedy Mendoza, Katherine King

Assists: Mia Salvatierra, Gabby Boyd

Goalie saves: F-Jillian Crawford 6

Halftime: Fall 1-0

Sparrows Point 1, John Carroll 0 (OT)

Patriots fall to 2-2 with non-league loss

Goals: SP-Savanna Iacovelli

Assists: N’A

Goalie saves: N/A

Halftime: 0-0

NDP 2, Bel Air 1 (2 OT)

Bobcats still winless at 0-3-1

Goals: NDP-Scott, O’Brocki (PK); BA-Wallace

Assists: NDP-N/A; BA-Wambach

Goalie saves: NDP-Wienhold 2; BA-Plowman 4

Latest The Aegis Sports

Halftime: NDP 1-0

Advertisement
Advertisement