Field hockey leads Monday sports action in Harford County

Scores from in and around Harford County for Monday.
Field hockey
North Harford 5, Harford Tech 0
Hawks (1-0, 1-1) open division play with win over Cobras (0-1, 2-1).
Goals: NH-Kendall Fortune (2), Kelsie Collier, Ava Schmidt, Maddy Weber
Assists: NH-Meridith Price (2), Zoe Mikles, Abbey Kroener, Lina Goetz
Goalie saves: NH-Madison Murdy 2, Ellie Kuciara 0; HT-Auburn Blackmon 21
Halftime: NH 1-0
Fallston 5, Patterson Mill 0
The Cougars (1-0, 2-0) offense was led by Julia Strohman’s two goals. Huskies fall to (0-1, 0-3).
Goals: F-Julia Strohman (2), Allison Strohman, Anna Scheir, Savanna Henderson
Assists: F-Olivia Reed (2), Anna Scheir, Allison Strohman, Julia Strohman
Goalie saves: F-Megan Dudick 6, Payden Knoll 2; PM-Natalie Burke 25
Halftime: Fall 2-0
Bel Air 4, C. Milton Wright 3
Bobcats (2-0, 2-2) take early lead in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. CMW is 0-1, 0-1
Goals: BA-Maddy Conroy (3); Ellie Sunday; CMW-N/A
Assists: Peyton Hale (3)
Goalie saves: BA-Abby Bannan 7; CMW-N/A
Halftime: CMW 3-1
Boys soccer
McDonogh 2, C. Milton Wright 1
Mustangs (1-1-1) give up two second half goals to take first loss
Goals: CMW-Ethan Dolezal; McD-Vince Petrera, Mason Christian
Assists: CMW-Grayson Hichkad; McD-N/A
Goalie saves: CMW-Zach Hetrick 4; Connor Smith 5
Halftime: CMW 1-0
Towson 2, Fallston 0
Cougars are 2-1 after giving up two goals in final 13 minutes
Goals: N/A
Assists: N/A
Goalie saves: F-Cason Donahue 9
Halftime: 0-0
Girls soccer
Harford Tech 3, North Harford 0
Tech (1-0, 3-0) opened UCBAC division play with win over Hawks (0-1-1, 0-1-2)
Goals: HT-Emily Kissner, Kendall Sheffy, Mallory Peyton
Assists: HT-Molly Re, Taylor Reider
Goalie saves: HT-Raegan Salamone 3, NH-Madison Arnold 5
Halftime: HT 2-0
Fallston 2, Towson 0
Cougars improve to 2-0 with non-league win
Goals: Kennedy Mendoza, Katherine King
Assists: Mia Salvatierra, Gabby Boyd
Goalie saves: F-Jillian Crawford 6
Halftime: Fall 1-0
Sparrows Point 1, John Carroll 0 (OT)
Patriots fall to 2-2 with non-league loss
Goals: SP-Savanna Iacovelli
Assists: N’A
Goalie saves: N/A
Halftime: 0-0
NDP 2, Bel Air 1 (2 OT)
Bobcats still winless at 0-3-1
Goals: NDP-Scott, O’Brocki (PK); BA-Wallace
Assists: NDP-N/A; BA-Wambach
Goalie saves: NDP-Wienhold 2; BA-Plowman 4
Halftime: NDP 1-0