Miranda Badham, now an Edgewood High student, really enjoys softball

“It’s a very competitive sport and also it’s individual, but it’s also, I think a team effort as well and I like that. I like being able to work for yourself and at the same time, everything that you’re doing benefits the whole team,” Badham said. “I also like the variety of the positions, too, because I feel you can kind of play everywhere and it’s just so much fun. I love the feeling of getting a hit and it helps the entire team or the one hit, people feed off it and maybe they do better in the field or they do better hitting in general. I feel like it’s just the chain reaction kind of thing, too.”