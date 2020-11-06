Miranda Badham, now an Edgewood High student, really enjoys softball

Just like so many other student=athletes across Harford County, Miranda Badham has felt the pain and suffering of no high school sports.
Badham, who is now a junior student at Edgewood High School, spent her first two years of high school at C. Milton Wright, but because of COVID and the pandemic that forced a cancellation of the Spring high school sports season, she played just one season for the Mustangs softball program.
Despite the school change due to an address change, the one-sport athlete is ready and a bit anxious for the prospect of a high school softball season.
“I would say it’s very exciting and I’m eager to go out there and have fun, because I miss playing high school. The stress is a lot more low. You get more fun and just enjoy it, but also work on your skills and stuff. I’m really excited to have that extra work,” Badham said. “Just have fun and play against different schools, I’m definitely excited for that. I can’t wait.”
For the past few months, Badham, who is a 5-8, right-hand pitcher, has been playing softball with the PA Chaos 16U National team.
The summer season was not much, but the fall season has kept Badham busy.
The team has played five tournaments so far in the fall and there are two tourneys left, one in Atlanta, Ga., the Veterans Tribute Showcase, Nov. 14-15. The other tourney will be more local.
“We have not won any tournaments, but we have been doing really well as a team. Since we have a few new girls on the team, we’re just really starting to feel each other out and play together and become more, I would say, trying to click,” Badham said. “Right now, we’re starting to click more and more, we’re starting to win more games and beat teams by a lot, so in general, a pretty successful fall season so far.”
Individually, Badham is happy with her play. “Personally, I’ve done pretty well hitting and pitching. Definitely, gotten better speed wise and making better contact. Definitely a good season so far,” she said.
Badham, who says her fastball is in the low to mid 60′s, was pitcher only for CMW as a freshman, but for the Chaos, she plays some outfield and third base. She, however, prefers to pitch.
Why softball?
“It’s a very competitive sport and also it’s individual, but it’s also, I think a team effort as well and I like that. I like being able to work for yourself and at the same time, everything that you’re doing benefits the whole team,” Badham said. “I also like the variety of the positions, too, because I feel you can kind of play everywhere and it’s just so much fun. I love the feeling of getting a hit and it helps the entire team or the one hit, people feed off it and maybe they do better in the field or they do better hitting in general. I feel like it’s just the chain reaction kind of thing, too.”
Badham has not found her college yet. “I have UMBC that reached out to me and showed interest, South Alabama, Davenport University, which is a D-II in Michigan,” Badham said. “I have coaches following me on twitter and stuff like that, but the only ones that have reached out are South Alabama, Davenport and UMBC.”
If she had her choice she would definitely say the University of Maryland or UMBC as she would like to stay local.
No school yet, but she wants to be a psychologist, so she will study psychology.
“Would like for college decision to come soon, but will take it however it comes,” Badham said.
As for the distant future, softball may still be in the plans. “After college and everything, I would love to definitely coach, it would be fun, but I don’t think it would be at the top of my list,” Badham said. “I just want to sit back and watch more. Could play in future, no stress, seems like it could be fun.”