Miracle League of Harford County has field ready for play

“We’re gonna try, we’re just sort of watching this spiking of increase of COVID around the country and just wondering what’s going to happen. If Maryland and Harford County can stay the way we are right now, I think John Archer School and The Arc would be willing to try some. And a lot of that is going to depend on does John Archer go back to school in September when they’re supposed to,” Walls said. “I’m gonna talk with the principal at John Archer and the executive director at The Arc and if they’re comfortable with having people there, I’m gonna try to set something up.”