Havre de Grace two-sport athlete Mikey Sweigart chooses lacrosse in commitment to Belmont Abbey College

Mikey Sweigart, a senior at Havre de Grace High School and a two-sport athlete, has decided on one sport on his recent commitment to attend Belmont Abbey College, a Division II school in Belmont, North Carolina.
Sweigart, though undecided on a major, has chosen lacrosse over wrestling, both sports in which he has played well at Havre de Grace.
Belmont Abbey was also a choice, over a few others.
“So, it came down to about seven schools, I started with over, I’d say, 30 schools from my starting process and it was a very hard decision for me. I went and did a Prospect camp at Belmont Abbey and I loved the atmosphere, I loved all the coaches. Coach Chris Barrett and coach Will Urban are definitely two guys that really, really helped me out,” Sweigart said. “I went down for a second look about two weeks ago and just talking to them, seeing another look at the campus, talking to some people that are on the lacrosse team and just getting a feel for it.”
The second trip sealed the deal.
“I can definitely see myself there and I think the coaches had a big impact on why I chose Belmont Abbey,” Sweigart said. “They waited for my decision, they helped me through the process, they were very alright with me taking as much time as I could.”
Belmont Abbey was the pick over Anderson University in South Carolina and locally, Harford Community College, where Sweigart considered going to bring up his grades. There were also a few Division III schools on the list.
“Belmont Abbey, it was just something about the atmosphere there and the way that they take lacrosse seriously,” Sweigart said. The Crusaders are currently ranked fourth in Division II men’s lacrosse.
“I know I can go there and I can ball out and I can win the championship, a conference championship and hopefully a NCAA division championship,” Sweigart said.
Sweigart plays attack, but because of his size, some prospective colleges wanted him to play midfield.
“I’m a big kid for playing attack,” Sweigart said. He stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 195 pounds. “I’ve been working out and trying to build a lot of muscle.”
The weight is more than 20 pounds heavier than his wrestling weight last season when he competed in the 170-pound weight class.
In his freshman year at Havre de Grace, playing midfield, Sweigart scored two goals and added six assists.
A coaching change and position change led to a scoring barrage for Sweigart as a sophomore. He scored 63 goals and added 35 assists.
Then, with Havre de Grace primed for a legitimate state title run, there was no junior season for Sweigart due to the COVID pandemic.
So, that leads to the next few months and whether he will have a senior season.
“I’m a very team player, that’s just how I am. I like to help everybody out and just being able to get the guys on the field again, no matter what we did or how everything was played out,” Sweigart said. “Right now, that I’m committed, if we get a season or even during the summer, it’s just to make everybody else better. I’ve got my opportunity to play in college and a lot of other kids don’t. If this year does happen, I would definitely help all the juniors, sophomores and freshman that really love the game of lacrosse.”
Lacrosse is more than just a game to Sweigart.
“I take lacrosse very seriously, it’s a passion and it’s definitely helped me through some hard times,” he said. “Lacrosse has always been a way out and if I can help people get recruited and commit and a get a thank you for just being a team player, then that’s more to me than a goal or my stats or anything else.”
Wresting, however, is another passion.
Sweigart stands at 93 wins and 27 losses overall with a region title on the mat and easily would have reached the 100-win milestone if there had been a winter season. Sweigart said he would have wrestled for the Warriors this season and he had also talked to a number of college coaches about possibly competing in both sports in college.
Sweigart, though, has now been offered a scholarship for lacrosse at Belmont Abbey, which takes wrestling off the board, but he’s OK with that.
“I think I’ve always had a different love for lacrosse and something about the game is just amazing to me and it helps me out,” Sweigart said. “Where I love wrestling, I don’t love it as much as lacrosse.”
Although undecided on his major, Sweigart says he will do ROTC Air Force in college at nearby UNC Charlotte. Sweigart did mention business or communications as a possibility.
“I love to talk, people know I love to talk. I just have this funny side of me that people like,” he said.
Sweigart is also ready to be back in school, high school that is.
“I’m very anxious to get back, this is my senior year, my last year of high school. I would love to finish out my last year at the new school,” Sweigart said. “I’d love to have the atmosphere again with all my friends and kind of go back to normal.”