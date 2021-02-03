Havre de Grace two-sport athlete Mikey Sweigart chooses lacrosse in commitment to Belmont Abbey College

“I’m a very team player, that’s just how I am. I like to help everybody out and just being able to get the guys on the field again, no matter what we did or how everything was played out,” Sweigart said. “Right now, that I’m committed, if we get a season or even during the summer, it’s just to make everybody else better. I’ve got my opportunity to play in college and a lot of other kids don’t. If this year does happen, I would definitely help all the juniors, sophomores and freshman that really love the game of lacrosse.”