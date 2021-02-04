John Carroll athletics to begin play next week, per decision of MIAA

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday it will allow its 29 member high schools, which includes John Carroll, to begin an abbreviated winter sports season starting Feb. 8 through March 15.
The MIAA, which oversees boys sports at private schools throughout the Baltimore region, says basketball, ice hockey, squash, wrestling and swimming will compete under “league-issued” schedules for each school that is able to play by the end of the week, according to a release.
“Athletic administrators at member schools determined that providing the opportunity to play outweighed the need for postseason and championships during this condensed winter season. Maintaining appropriate health and safety protocols for all involved will remain as the top priority. The MIAA is hopeful that this opportunity will progress with little interruption from virus-related concerns,” the release said.
“We are playing all the sports being offered by both leagues that we offer, which are boys and girls basketball, wrestling, and swimming,” John Carroll Athletic Director Seth Goldberg said.
Unlike the MIAA, the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, which oversees girls sports at 30 private schools, including John Carroll, opted to play an “open season” in January and began play Monday.
“Girls basketball practices were supposed to start this past Monday, but will begin as soon as we return to school from the snow and everything else starts next week,” Goldberg said.
The John Carroll girls basketball team will see its first action Tuesday, hosting Gerstell Academy 5 p.m.
The winter season will overlap with the spring season, which the MIAA plans to begin March 1.
John Carroll teams and head coaches are Seth Goldberg (boys basketball); Tyrell Howard-Franklin (girls basketball); Jess Marx (swimming); and Keith Runk (wrestling).
John Carroll athletes had a brief season in the Fall (Oct. 31-Nov. 11), but play was halted due to the school reverting back to distance learning after a rise in COVID cases both at the school and in Harford County.
John Carroll teams, both varsity and junior varsity, had teams playing in nine sports. Among varsity teams, football and boys volleyball both played just one game/match each.
Boys soccer had played three games, while girls soccer and field hockey played two games each. Girls volleyball, like boys soccer, saw game action three times.
Cross-country teams, both boys and girls, ran one meet each, while the girls tennis team actually completed its short season, playing all three matches in a shortened season.
The Aegis sports editor Randy McRoberts contributed to this article.