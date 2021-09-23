Classmates lead nearly 300 runners, walkers across Ma and Pa Trail to honor Bailey Bullock

About 300 runners and walkers, almost all wearing “Bailey Bullock Heart & Sole” T-shirts, traveled over the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air Sunday to honor the memory of the John Carroll student athlete who died following a track workout in May.
Bullock’s classmates led the big crowd to the finish line at Williams Street, with Ryan Frampton the first to pass through the finish arch in 19 minutes. Jackson Holschuh was second and Thomas Dragunis third. Kalista Watson was first among the girls and women with a time of 22:37. Makayla Casey finished second and Maggie Scheidnauer third.
The event, arranged by the VolunTeen Leo Club of Bel Air, was the focus of a fundraising effort that has drawn donations totaling $22,500 — $12,500 for Bailey’s Heart and Sole Foundation for scholarships for student athletes, and $10,000 for the American Heart Association.
On the afternoon of May 12, the 16-year-old sophomore completed a light workout on the John Carroll track while preparing for an upcoming meet. He then walked uphill to the school driveway to wait for his ride home. A few minutes after the end of his workout, he suffered sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed. Efforts by the school staff and emergency medical personnel to revive him were unsuccessful.
About five years earlier, he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition involving an extra electrical pathway. This condition is known to cause atrial fibrillation and out-of-sync timing between contractions of the upper and lower chambers of the heart. In physical exams, however, this condition had been deemed to be minor, and it had not presented any apparent problems for his sports participation.
Nicknamed Bubbles by his family, he was an avid athlete who had been playing sports since middle school, beginning with flag football in the Fallston recreation program. He later played for the Bel Air Terps recreation football team, where he especially enjoyed playing the wide receiver position. At John Carroll, he played football and basketball, and was in his first season running track.
He was a passionate Seahawks football fan who had dreams of playing professional football. Contributions to Bailey’s foundation can be made at: http://baileysheartandsoul.org.