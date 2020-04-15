Patterson Mill’s Meadow Santoriello will have to wait a year to defend state tennis title

Meadow Santoriello misses school. “I obviously miss my friends, I miss the school in general, I miss my teachers. We all made tight relationships and you see somebody every day and now you don’t see them for over a month and it’s crazy,” she said. “I do miss all of them and I miss the school environment of everybody just working together and since it is my junior year, this is a very important academic year for me as well. It’s disappointing that I won’t be able to be in school with the people that I know are around me to support me for that every day."