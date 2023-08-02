Maryland running back Roman Hemby, a John Carroll graduate, ready to take the next step after breakthrough season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A little more than three minutes remained in Maryland’s grudge match with Northwestern on Oct. 22 when Delmar Glaze, Maryland’s redshirt junior offensive lineman, heard a gust of wind. He looked up and saw his running back, Roman Hemby, already 30 yards up the field.

Hemby capped off an illustrious performance with that run, his third touchdown of the game — the most by a Terps freshman since 2018 — this one a 75-yard game-winning house call.

Advertisement

“Those are definitely the moments where I can see the speed,” Glaze said. “It’s fun to block for someone that explosive. ... If he sees a hole and gets to the second level, it’s pretty much over.”

Hemby, the Edgewood native and John Carroll product, played sparingly as a true freshman. He categorized that season as time to learn the playbook, only rushing 17 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns in three games. Hemby broke out during his redshirt freshman year as a first-year starter, making a name for himself with 989 rushing yards on 188 attempts.

Advertisement

His 10 touchdowns were the second-most by a Terps freshman after DJ Adams recorded 11 in 2010.

But even after his breakout season coupled Hemby into conversations among the Big Ten’s top running backs, Maryland coach Mike Locksley, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Hemby himself independently aligned outlining the running back’s biggest area for growth heading into year three.

Maryland redshirt sophomore running back Roman Hemby, an Egdewood native and John Carroll product, is looking to build upon last year's breakout season in which he ran for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. (Gail Burton/AP)

Hemby considers himself a back who can cover extensive ground with one cut. At Maryland’s media day inside SECU stadium Wednesday morning, he recognized his need to be more versatile rushing in space in the defense’s second and third levels.

“I like to say being a running back in those scenarios, playing against Big Ten D-I football players, not every interaction with a defender is going to be the same,” Hemby said. “I’m just training my brain to be able to either. If it’s yards after contact, take those hits and still move forward, or if it’s being able to see a defender doing something and know what their next move is so that I can combat it.

“Once you’ve seen something so many times, you’re kind of used to it to the point where you can think quickly and that’s how I need to think at this level.”

Locksley lauded Hemby as a reliable player who responds to criticism well. The fifth-year coach added, “He’s not a big talker but the people in that locker room respect his work ethic and when he talks people listen.”

“I play on a team that believes in me and makes me work really hard,” Maryland running back Roman Hemby said. “I don’t really go into many things with personal goals, but I know if I can do my job and have a successful season it will help the team." (Gail Burton/AP)

Depth in the running back room should be a Terps strength this fall featuring Antwain Littleton II, Colby McDonald and Ramon Brown in line behind Hemby. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa offered a scouting report differentiating between the running backs: Hemby is the “really fast” one, Littleton is the power back, McDonald is “a short shifty back,” and Brown “can do it all.”

Gattis added the trait that separates Hemby from the group is his daily mental preparation.

Advertisement

“I think the next step for Roman is obviously creating those extra yards after contact,” Gattis said. “He understands, obviously, the expectation of him but he prepares extremely well.”

Hemby wrapped last season seventh in the Big Ten in total yards and yards per carry, while tiying for sixth in the conference in touchdowns and longest run (that 75-yard burst).

“I play on a team that believes in me and makes me work really hard,” Hemby said. “I don’t really go into many things with personal goals, but I know if I can do my job and have a successful season it will help the team. Going into my third year after having a year last year, I just want to make progress.”