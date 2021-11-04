North Harford’s Justin Martinek named Ravens Coach of the Week

North Harford varsity football head coach Justin Martinek was named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week on Wednesday.
Martinek is the ninth recipient of the award in 2021. Fallston head coach Keith Robinson was selected in Week 6.
It was Martinek‘s North Harford team that defeated previously unbeaten Fallston, 23-7, last Thursday in the final game of the regular season.
The Hawks fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter, but they answered with three scores — a 15-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Owen Smith to senior Josh Garrett; a one-yard touchdown run by senior Tristian DeVoe and a 27-yard field goal from freshman Lukas Smithson — to take a 16-7 lead into halftime.
North Harford’s defense held the Cougars scoreless in the second half, and in the fourth quarter Smith added a 10-yard rushing touchdown to secure the victory.
Martinek, a 2005 North Harford alum, is in his third year leading the Hawks program.
“It’s an honor, but I didn’t do it by myself,” Martinek said. “It’s my entire coaching staff and it’s all the boys. They’re the one’s playing. I just direct, point and they go.”
Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game (1/2/22) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game on Jan. 1 at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team’s football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE reaches a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.