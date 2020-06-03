North Harford alum Maria Auth is going back to Penn State as graduate and fifth year lacrosse player

“Obviously I get a fifth year, but not everybody gets to take that fifth year, so having it end like that was so devastating, but I completely understand why it did. There are way bigger things in the world than lacrosse,” Auth said. “Every part of Penn State is just an incredible experience from academics, it’s such a great school to go to and for the school spirit at football games and all that and then just competing at the highest level, whether it’s at practice or in games. Every single, day you’re competing against the best players in the country, which is such a cool experience.”