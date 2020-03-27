Bel Air senior Maggi Hall earns preseason lacrosse honor

With her senior season in complete question due to the continued closure of schools, Bel Air girls lacrosse player Maggi Hall had a little more reason to be happy this week.
Hall, a senior attack for the Bobcats and who is headed to the University of Florida later this year, was named to the Inside Lacrosse Women Preseason All-High School Team.
“It was a huge honor of course, I didn’t even think I would make it,” Hall said by phone Wednesday. “My mom texted me, I was still asleep when the list came out I think. She texted me and I woke up and I saw and I was like, oh my gosh.”
Hall, who will play lacrosse at Florida, but currently undecided on a major, has run up some impressive numbers in her first three years at Bel Air. Hall holds career records at Bel Air for draw controls (192), goals (142) and points (223). Hall also has career numbers for assists (69) and ground balls (62).
“I really felt like all my hard work from when I was [I started playing lacrosse when I was four years old], so everything has been really forming itself recently,” Hall said. “It was just a big honor and I hugged my mom. I wouldn’t have gotten that if is wasn’t for her. It was just a huge honor and I was very happy.”
In what could be her final season as a Bobcat, last spring as a junior, Hall finished with 82 goals, 36 assists, 126 draw controls, 42 ground balls and 118 points.
Hall, though, like all other high school student-athletes across the state, is facing the stark reality of not playing this season. “Just the fact that I don’t my senior season is very upsetting,” Hall said. “Right now we can’t even go outside, we’re not supposed to, so I’ve been working out inside trying to train with my sister. We’ve been trying to stay in shape, but it’s just not the same.”
Hall’s sister, Gabi Hall, is a sophomore at the University of North Carolina and a defender on the women’s lacrosse team.
“So, if we do in fact go back to the season, or when this is all over, it’s going to be very difficult to get back to where I was with my shape,” Hall said.
Missing the season will also mean not playing again with fellow teammates and more importantly, longtime friends and classmates.
“The fact that I’ve been playing with them since MYLA. I’ve been playing with Anna McQuay, Jay Harden, Riley Patrick,” Hall said. “We’ve been playing together for so long and the fact that we can’t even finish the season and I will never play with them again, it hits deep."
Nothing has been made official, but Hall knows it’s increasingly likely that there won’t be a season. “It hasn’t really hit yet, because our season hasn’t been completely cancelled, but it hits a different level, I could cry,” Hall said. “These girls have been my family in a sense for 7-8 years and I can’t have that experience withy them. There’s a moment that every senior should get.”
Season or not, Hall says she will be in Florida in late August to begin training for the following spring season.
“These two weeks have been good for me, a whole season, not,” Hall said.