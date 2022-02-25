C. Milton Wright senior Maddie Nimmo reaches 1,000 points, but work not finished

Maddie Nimmo is a senior point guard and captain of the C. Milton Wright Mustangs girls varsity basketball team.
Like all senior winter athletes attending Harford County public schools, Nimmo missed an important junior season, but she didn’t let that stop her from achieving goals.
Nimmo, a 17-year old born as Madison-Marie Nimmo, stands just 5-foot-3, but she plays a lot bigger than that.
The biggest goal for Nimmo in this senior season was to reach the 1,000 point mark and as it turned out, having to do so in three seasons.
“Coming into the season, my goal was to score a little more than I was averaging. I had a few off games, which didn’t help in reaching the goal, but coach knew that was my goal from the start,” Nimmo said. “My goal wasn’t just to score 1,000, it was also to make sure my teammates were included and make sure I was playing as a team and not solo me trying to get 1,000.”
Coincidentally, the special moment came on Feb. 14 and ’Senior Night’ for Nimmo and the Mustangs. “Senior night, I was only six points away, so just came out, worried more about the game versus the 1,000 and it just came with it, so I was real excited,” she said. “A big accomplishment, something not many people get to do.”
The personal goal was reached, but it really was supposed to happen in that lost junior season to COVID. “I was really looking forward to my junior year, because my goal was to hit 1,000 points by the end of my junior year.”
The Mustangs may have also been in a better position to make a playoff run in Nimmo’s mind. “That year we would have had quite a few girls that still bonded together versus this year, kind of starting fresh, only have me and Miranda Turner returning,” Nimmo said. “I was really looking forward to that year because I feel like we could have made a good run. It sucked because I wasn’t in the gym as much, I ended up getting a job. Overall it just sucked because basketball is what I love to do and it kind of got taken away.”
Well, basketball wasn’t completely taken away. “Even though we didn’t have a high school season, I played AAU for the Maryland Belles. We had a rough season, we were a young team,” she said. “We had some younger players and we were playing up, but it was more about just staying in shape, working on the things we needed to work on, coming into high school season. We traveled all over, had fun as a team and we got better.”
Nimmo’s high school career actually started in Baltimore, a freshman at the Institute of Notre Dame (IND).
“My parents actually split up at the end of my eighth grade year. I still went to IND and I lived with one of my old teammates, I played travel/AAU with her,” Nimmo said. “We just had a little bit of falling out, didn’t get along after we lived together. Just got really homesick. I got really homesick and I ended up moving back with my mom and that’s why I ended up at C. Milton Wright.”
Nimmo attended elementary and middle school, respectively, at North Harford Elementary and North Harford Middle schools.
That said, Nimmo wasn’t real familiar with students at C. Milton Wright as she started her sophomore year. “Most of the people I knew, I played boys basketball, so a lot of the guys that I knew, I knew through basketball at one point,” Nimmo said. “And my dad refereed, so I knew a lot of people through that, but overall, I really didn’t know many people. I’m more of a quiet type, so I played volleyball going into school there, just to be able to have some friends.”
Nimmo also says volleyball was just a holdover to keep her busy. “So, I didn’t really know a lot of people coming into basketball, I was a little iffy. Especially, coming from the level that I was at, coming to C. Milton Wright, it was completely different,” Nimmo said. “For me, my biggest thing was how is it going to adapt to my style of play? Coach Becky Dutko did a pretty decent job around that. She knew, after a few practices, she kind of adjusted to my style of play. She really put it into our style of defense and offense.”
Nimmo’s style of play was a result of the years playing with and against boys. “I definitely think playing with the boys helped with my IQ because it’s different from the girls level, she said. “The boys are stronger, so it made me have to develop a midrange game and being able to shoot versus driving as much.”
Nimmo will enter the Mustangs playoffs with 1,036 career points. With that goal behind her, Nimmo has thoughts of moving on. “I’m hoping this year that we can at least win regionals. Sophomore year we got knocked off in the second round and this year my goal is at least regionals,” Nimmo said.
Nimmo is committed to the University of Lynchburg (D-III) to major in Sports Psychology and minor in Sports Medicine, while playing basketball.