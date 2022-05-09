Boys, girls region lacrosse playoff brackets drawn; play to begin Wednesday

Region playoff brackets were drawn Monday for boys and girls high school lacrosse teams participating in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association tournaments.

The region playoffs are set to begin Wednesday with three girls teams and eight boys teams scheduled for opening round action.

Leading Harford’s teams are the Fallston Cougars boys, the defending Class 1A state champions. The top seed Cougars in 1A North Section I, will host the Joppatowne/Harford Tech winner on Friday. Tech will host Joppatowne on Wednesday.

Also Friday, Havre de Grace will host Patterson Mill with the winner meeting the Fallston/Joppa-Tech winner in Monday’s region final.

In 2A East, Section I, North Harford will host Elkton on Wednesday with the winner advancing into Friday’s semifinal round at top seed Kent Island.

In the other semifinal scheduled for Friday, C. Milton Wright will play at Queen Annes.

The Harford boys teams will be in action Wednesday in 3A North, Section II play. Edgewood will host Bel Air and Aberdeen will host Kenwood. The Edgewood/Bel Air winner will visit top seed Towson on Friday, while Aberdeen will play at Franklin on Friday, with a win over Kenwood.

Girls brackets

In 1A North Section I, all four county teams are scheduled for action Friday. Top seed and 2021 state runner-up Fallston will host Patterson Mill, while Harford Tech will host Havre de Grace. Winners will meet in Monday’s region final.

In 2A East, Section I, C. Milton Wright, a 2021 state finalist, will host North Harford on Friday.

In 3A North, Section II, Edgewood will host Franklin on Wednesday with top seed Towson hosting the winner on Friday. Also Wednesday, Aberdeen will visit Kenwood with the winner playing at Bel Air in Friday’s semifinal round.