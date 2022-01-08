Q&A: Harford Tech senior Kelvin Mendez, a three-sport athlete who loves football and cookie dough ice cream

Kelvin Mendez, a 17-year old Harford Tech senior, had a super season as a running back for the Cobras varsity football team.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Mendez ran for 2,027 yards and 26 touchdowns on 234 carries while also catching one pass for a score. His all-purpose yardage total was 2,087.
An honor-roll student at Tech, Mendez also wrestles and plans to compete in track and field. Last spring, Mendez competed in the 100-meter sprint, the 4x100 relay, the triple jump and the long jump.
The uncommitted college prospect answered a few questions for The Aegis recently as part of our high school Q&A series.
Editor’s note: This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
How did a year off due to COVID affect this past season?
I put in a lot of work in the offseason, since I had a longer offseason. I was basically in the gym everyday. I think it did have a negative impact on my career for football, per say. If I had this many yards in my junior year ... I’d also have another year [and] a lot more colleges contacting me, I believe.
What did you not accomplish during last season?
I was trying to get 400 yards in one game. I think I had 324 yards in one game.
Why do you wrestle?
Oh, wrestling is just to keep me in shape and keep my body ready for football. Wrestling is a lot of stamina, it’s a lot of strength and a lot of explosive movement. The whole time is constant movement. It keeps my body toned and even shreds my body even more.
What do you do in your spare time?
Most of the time in my spare time I do something with my littler siblings or I’m either finishing up homework or just doing stuff at home. Today, we didn’t have school or practice, so I’m going to the gym later.
What are your plans for the future?
The plan is to play college football. I don’t know what school I’m going to choose yet. I don’t know every school that wants me, so I’m keeping my options open. I have received an offer from Bridgewater College [Division III], so I’m keeping that open as well. The plan is to go D-I. It doesn’t matter if it’s FBS or FCS, it’s just to go D-I ... or a really good D-II school.
What is your favorite flavor ice cream and why?
I eat ice cream. Not like every night, but maybe once a week. That’s a hard one, I have two favorites. Cookie dough and vanilla. The reason why I like cookie dough is because my older sister likes to bake and I liked to lick the bowl after she was done making the cookies. That in ice cream is just a good combination. Vanilla, I like to keep it simple.