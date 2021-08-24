A 1983 graduate, Keith Rawlings returns to Edgewood football as head coach

In 1983, Keith Rawlings graduated from Edgewood High School, having played four years of football under late coach Forest Weist.
Last week, Rawlings returned to Edgewood to begin a term as the Rams head coach.
Rawlings actually took over the program in 2020, but with the lost season due to COVID, 2021 makes his start official. In the three seasons prior to COVID, Edgewood was in the regional playoffs.
“I was really excited, you know, I’ve always felt like, the fact that I went to Edgewood, my first coaching opportunity was at Edgewood, that I was coming, my coaching career had come full circle. I wanted to end it trying to help Edgewood win a state championship,” Rawlings said.
That first coaching job came at Edgewood in 1989. “My first coaching job was under Kevin Reilly in 1989,” Rawlings said.
Since then, Rawlings has been coaching more than a dozen years and most notably are his seven years as head coach at John Carroll.
In 2015, Rawlings and his small team of 30 reeled off an undefeated 12-0 season and a MIAA B Conference championship.
Rawlings also served as defensive coordinator for four years at St. Paul’s where was part of back-to-back MIAA B titles wins with the Crusaders.
Edgewood, though, is where Rawlings wanted to land.
“I went over there a couple of years ago when Charles Johnson was going out. I tried to see if I could help out, I was doing weight room, conditioning and some things with Coach Charles and was never given the chance. I just wanted to help out in some way,” Rawlings said. “So, I wound up helping out the last two years at C. Milton Wright, kind of a scout coach. Helping watch film and help to get their defense ready for opponents.”
Defense is the key to Rawlings coaching style.
“I would say I‘m more of a defensive minded guy. I’ve always had really good defenses and not giving up many points has always been the staple of the teams I’ve coached,” he said.
As a player at Edgewood, Rawlings started at center and inside linebacker.
This year at Edgewood numbers are good. “We have more kids that we’ve issued equipment, than has actually come out, but we’ve issued equipment to 80 kids between JV and Varsity,” Rawlings said. “I came from a John Carroll team that only had 30 kids on the Varsity, so anything above 40, I’m real happy with.”
“I’m happy with the numbers, the biggest thing is, can you get a competitive practice and competitive look and your scout team and we’re getting that accomplished. We’re seeing some good matchups, hopefully a lot of guys, especially on the line, won’t have to go both ways,” Rawlings said. “My goal is to try to get as many kids on the field playing, as many kids as starters as possible. We’re gonna have some guys going both ways, obviously, put the best 11 out there, but our overall goal is to try to have as many kids evolve to being starters as we can.”
Joining Rawlings on the Varsity staff are Kaleb Myers, Earl Murray, David Knight, Dave Porte, Rob Johnson, Brian Donley, Bruce Riley and Mike Griffin. Darryle Taylor is the Head JV Coach and others on staff are AJ Williams, Mark Cramer and Koraun Chase.
“The one thing I learned under Coach Reilly, no one is gonna out work me,” Rawlings said. “One of Kevin’s motto’s was, ‘I’m not going to go into a game knowing that I haven’t prepared the kids best I can,’ and that’s how I feel as well.”