Havre de Grace’s Keegan Gruzs keeping goal and a perfect GPA

By
The Aegis
Oct 06, 2021 10:30 AM

Keegan Gruzs is a 17-year-old senior at Havre de Grace High School and goalie for the Warriors varsity boys soccer team.

Gruzs has been in goal for the Warriors since his freshman year and he carries a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the school’s National Honor Society.

Gruzs has made 26 saves for the Warriors, who have a 3-1 record. Gruzs has posted shutouts in all three wins.

Gruzs, a team captain, answered a few questions about himself this week.

Havre de Grace varsity soccer goalie Keegan Gruzs.
Havre de Grace varsity soccer goalie Keegan Gruzs. (Randy McRoberts / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Q: Why are you a goalie?

A: Honestly, ever since I was little I just like always really loved kind of just throwing my body around, I guess. I’ve always been more open to it, more than other kids, and I guess I just gravitated toward the position, just as how aggressive I was, just naturally.

How long have you played soccer and been a goalie?

I’ve been playing soccer since I was 5 and goalie since I was 5, so I guess 12 years now. This is my twelfth year playing soccer. I played some in the field until I was age 9 or 10, then I became pretty much full time in the goal. I’ve always just really liked playing goalie.

How difficult is it to stay focused in goal when your team is winning by lopsided margin (the Warriors recently won a game by the score of 15-0)?

Honestly, it is really difficult because it’s something that’s so foreign to me. That was probably the first time in my entire life that something like that had happened. Really, what I was trying to do most of the game was just really watch what my team was doing and get a better grasp on what we need to work on in practice.

Havre de Grace goalie Keegan Gruzs holds the ball and scans the field after a save during the recent game against Patterson Mill.
Havre de Grace goalie Keegan Gruzs holds the ball and scans the field after a save during the recent game against Patterson Mill. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

What are you other interests?

I am a lifeguard; I’ve played baseball as long as I’ve played soccer; I play golf here and there. I started swimming when I was about 14. I really like distance running, I don’t know why. I just enjoy it for some reason; most people don’t. I’ve been touching on my calisthenics, working on pull-ups and push-ups, but, other than that, I don’t really lift weights.

What are your future plans?

I’m just taking whatever comes at me at this point. I’m really planning toward just focusing on academics in college and I’m really looking [at] staying in state, but if the opportunity would arise for something soccer related, maybe a scholarship or something of the sort, I would definitely consider it, but it’s not a priority of mine at the moment.

What is your favorite ice cream flavor and why?

It’s got to be mint chocolate chip, for sure. Probably just because it’s not too, rich. I’m not big on fudge and chocolates and stuff like that.

