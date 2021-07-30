John Carroll grad Julianne Moccia wins prestigious wrestling award

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced last week, the state winners of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award.
The award recognizes and celebrates the nation’s most outstanding high school senior female wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.
2021 John Carroll graduate Julianne Moccia is the recipient for Maryland.
Moccia says she found out late last week while in Fargo, North Dakota, where she was competing in a Freestyle National High School Tournament.
“I was really surprised, I didn’t know I was going to get it. We were actually leaving Fargo,” Moccia said. “It means a lot that people voted for me to get that.”
At the tournament in Fargo, Moccia placed fourth in the juniors level of competition at 106 pounds. The tourney is for wrestlers in grades 9-12. Wrestlers 16-under are usually freshman and sophomore wrestlers, while juniors can be any wrestler in grades 9-12.
Moccia has participated in previous years in Fargo. She was third in 16U action and seventh in previous juniors competition.
Moccia is committed to attend Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. Moccia will wrestle and though undecided on a major, she says maybe something in health science.
“I’m doing some workouts at home, but I’m taking a little break before I go to college,” Moccia said. Moccia plans to be at Gannon, August 19. Not sure of her wrestling schedule yet, Moccia says she will wrestle at 109 pounds.
Moccia is also a recipient of the USA Today High School Sports Awards, presented by U.S. Polo Assn. Moccia is the Maryland winner for the sport of girls wrestling.
Moccia ended her career at John Carroll with a 105-53 record, including 69 pins.