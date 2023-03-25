John Carroll softball sophomore Juliana Aragon earned opportunity to play in international competition The Cup

Juliana Aragon doesn’t care that she’s only 5 feet tall. She felt right at home on a recent trip among softball giants halfway around the world.

Aragon was sharing breakfast with her mother one morning last August when an email notification pinged. The message was from Kendra Kutz, a softball coach from Michigan, inviting her to join her team to play in The Cup, the self-proclaimed “most prestigious indoor softball tournament in the world,” which is held each January in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

Aragon fumbled for the right words to describe the emotions that followed. The ones she landed on were, “I’m not the tallest person. For somebody to see my talent through my hard work and my determination, that’s incredible.”

“Every time I even a little bit doubt myself, my mom always reminds me that I’m better than them,” she said. “The height doesn’t matter. I don’t feel like I need to fill somebody’s shoes who’s 6-foot when I have my own and I can prove myself.”

Advertisement

John Carroll catcher Juliana Aragon played shortstop for Team Chaos at The Cup, an international indoor softball tournament in the Netherlands.

The John Carroll sophomore catcher was a late addition to Team Chaos, who compiled a team for the international tournament with no prior practice time to play against collegiate and Olympic athletes, ranging up to 35 years old. The Netherlands, Czech Republic and Sweden all fielded teams.

Kutz grabbed three players from her own team, Three Rivers High School in Michigan. Two more came with assistant coach Becca Shemberger from Schoolcraft, another Michigan high school. The rest of the roster was filled out with players from a team that dissolved. Aragon and others were left to the league’s portal. Kutz was approached about adding them to her team. She researched the players and decided to bring them on.

“I don’t know anything about these girls,” Kutz said. “[I’m thinking] we’re going to go into these games and I’m going to learn from there.”

The Cup’s rules differ slightly from American softball.

Games are played with a 50-minute time limit, and only completed innings count. Each team fields allowed eight offensive and eight defensive players, meaning one fewer outfielder. Crow hopping is fair game; it’s an illegal pitching technique in the states. There are also no home runs. According to the rulebook, any fair ball that leaves the field of play is a ground-rule double.

John Carroll catcher Juliana Aragon awaits a crow-hop pitch at The Cup, an international indoor softball tournament. She was walked four times in 11 plate appearances.

“‘Look, we’ve got nothing to lose,’” Kutz told her team, which finished 1-4. “‘All the pressure is on the Dutch right now. We’re Americans and we came over here to play in their tournament. They can’t lose to us. It’s very well known that we come here and lose to them.”

Nonetheless, the trip battle tested each visiting American player. Aragon admitted to being in awe of some of the players she was on the field with.

“I remember we sat at the championship game and we saw this tall, muscular girl — or woman,” Aragon said. “She was whipping the ball around thinking, ‘How fast does she throw?’ I just remember seeing her and being in disbelief that I was even there.”

Advertisement

The nature of being an unfamiliar, late addition to a team filled according to position meant Aragon needed to prove herself. She was assigned to third base but swapped to shortstop before the first game, neither of which she normally plays with the Patriots.

“Let me tell you, I was impressed,” Kutz said. “The best way I can describe her is a bulldog. She is just a hard-nosed player. Head down, ready to grind. She wants the ball. She might be a catcher but I would never have guessed otherwise. … She is a gamer and she just goes hard 100% of the time.”

Aragon’s poise at the plate was the other part of her game that impressed the longtime softball coach who has sent many players to college programs including Division I schools Alabama and Tulsa.

In 11 plate appearances, she was walked a team-high four times and had one RBI. She’s a power lefty with confidence atypical for a girl playing women 20 years her senior.

Kutz laughed, likening it to Aragon being thrown onto a bull and figuring out how to ride it for all eight seconds. “She just has that look in her eyes where, if I was a pitcher, I’d be like ‘Oh, crap.’”

Aragon did get to play her natural position for the last game, wearing another girl’s equipment after not bringing her own. She performed well enough that Kutz is already locking her in as Team Chaos’ catcher for the 2024 iteration of The Cup.

Advertisement

For now, Aragon has her Patriots season to focus on.

“Being able to acclimate yourself to new people, you have to be a certain type of person to do that,” John Carroll coach Sherry Hudson said. “Then being able to play against international competition, see what it’s like and compare yourself to other players, it was just an exceptional opportunity.”

Not only did the trip provide invaluable playing experience with well-renowned coaches, it reinforced perhaps Aragon’s greatest strength: she doesn’t care that she’s 5 feet.

“With the right amount of work,” she said, “You can do anything you want if you believe you can.”