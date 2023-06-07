Aberdeen IronBirds outfielder Jud Fabian is learning to find the zone, homers in 11-0 blowout win over Asheville

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jud Fabian used to incessantly chase pitches.

As a senior at the University of Florida in 2022, his 69 strikeouts in 66 games were the second-most of any Gator. Mending the issue has been a major point for growth now 10 months into his time in Aberdeen.

“I’m trying to be more balanced,” Fabian said. “I haven’t been really been chasing as much. In college, I chased a lot of balls out of the zone. I’ve really honed in on it. Just working on hitting balls in the med zone.”

The “med zone” he’s referring to is a simple trick that eats up most of his time in the batting cage. Fabian sets up a medicine ball on top of a bucket behind the plate to represent the middle of the strike zone; the goal being to eliminate the corners of the zone.

If a pitch would hit the medicine ball, he should swing. Pretty simple. But it has shaped his mental fortitude at the plate, becoming a more patient batter less willing to chase pitches around the corners.

The organization’s 15th-ranked prospect highlighted Tuesday night’s 11-0 win over the Asheville Tourists with a screaming drive over the outfield wall for a three-run home run that, after tracking back two steps, had the Tourists’ left fielder conceding the ball was out of reach.

Aberdeen’s early lead swelled from 3-0 to 6-0 on the home run in the second inning. A medley of five swiped bags and bases-loaded walks helped the IronBirds triumph on night one of a 12-game home stand stretching over the next weeks.

Fabian also singled to right, was hit by a pitch, struck out twice and walked in the win.

“I’ve been able the last few weeks to hone in my work, hitting the ball to all parts of the field,” Fabian said after tying Max Wagner with a team-high seven home runs on the season to go along with his team-best 35 RBIs (Jackson Holliday has the next most with 22).

Fabian’s path to Baltimore has been widely reported. He was picked by the Boston Red Sox in 2021 but turned down the over-slot contract to return for another year at Florida. Fabian was picked the following year by the Orioles 67th overall.

The center fielder climbed the ranks in short order; playing four games of rookie ball and dominating 10 more in Single-A Delmarva before being promoted to High-A Aberdeen for eight more games. In that span, the rookie was slashing .333/.455/.615. So far this year — playing twice as many games — those figures are .261/.369/.431 with 44 strikeouts.

“The biggest difference I’ve noticed is a lot less swings and misses,” said Michael Marcantonini, the play-by-play voice of the IronBirds. “Strikeouts are a part of baseball, but I’ve noticed he’s really cut down on his swings and misses. ... He’s ahead in the count a lot because he has such a good eye at the plate.”

Part of Fabian’s improvement has been mental in tightening the zone. The other end is physical. When he arrived in Aberdeen last August, his swing slightly favored the front foot while swinging at pitches out of the zone. He made a point entering this season to be more stable below the knees.

This season has had its share of dry spells and hot stretches. Fabian has seen three back-to-back stretches absent a hit and one similar three-game slump. He also hit five doubles in three games over a recent two-day span against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

“Teams try to build up the middle and out,” Marcantonini said. “The fact that Jud can play elite defense in center field, that’s going to keep scouts looking at him as he moves up in his career. And if you can hit, you’re going to find your way into the lineup. That combination is going to work really well for him moving forward.”