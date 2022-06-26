C. Milton Wright alum Jordan Nichols uses soccer skills in Footgolf, a sport she’s fallen in love with and plays extremely well

Jordan Nichols, a 2017 graduate of C. Milton Wright, was a runner-up at this year's U.S. Open Footgolf Championship. (Courtesy of Lucinda Steed)

Jordan Nichols enjoys soccer, the sport that she’s played for many years. Golf, however, not so much.

Pair the two sports together and you have Footgolf, a growing sport that Nichols has simply fallen in love with. And she’s really good at it, too.

Nichols, a 2017 graduate of C. Milton Wright and 2021 graduate of the University of New Haven, starred in soccer at both schools, until she couldn’t.

“So, I had a bunch of concussions that ended my soccer career during my senior season, well, kind of my senior season because it got canceled by COVID. We had some scrimmages and it was my final concussion,” Nichols said. “My trainer was like, yeah, you can’t do this anymore, but I still wanted to stay competitive in some way and got an internship at Morphius Records in Baltimore and the owner of the record label, David Andler, asked if I play soccer.”

Nichols of course said yes and the two talked about soccer and Andler asked if Nichols had ever tried Footgolf and she quickly replied, “never heard of it.”

“Always down to try new things, so he took me out and we played and I just fell in love with it,” Nichols said. “I was a center midfielder, so a lot of my strengths were distribution skills, long balls with accuracy, it just happened to translate over to the sport.”

Jordan Nichols prepares to send a shot toward the hole during a tournament. (Courtesy of Lucinda Steed)

So, the journey began.

“He convinced me to go to the National Championship and that’s where everything kind of started.”

Nichols’ Footgolf start began in August of last year and it was November when she stunned opponents and herself at the National Championship event in Reidsville, Georgia.

“When I went to the National Championship, it was a three-round tournament and it was like my fifth time playing ever. I was not confident at all,” Nichols said. Many women had been playing for years and Nichols figured she would lose by a lot.

“I went out to have fun and see what happens and at the end of the first day, I was in third. That’s when my confidence started to go up a little,” Nichols said. “I thought maybe I could win this and then by the end of the third day, I was first, so.”

It wasn’t so easy, though, as Nichols was part of a three-way tie, meaning extra holes in a playoff. “We all tied the first hole and the second hole, I made a birdie and they made a par and bogey,” Nichols recalls. “Made a 12-yard putt with my foot.”

And with that, Nichols was hooked. The victory earned her a spot on the U.S. National Footgolf Team.

More recently, Nichols competed in a pair of major U.S. Footgolf competitions in Orlando, Florida at the end of May.

At the Walt Disney World’s Palm Golf Course, Nichols competed in the U.S. Open and came away with a very respectable runner-up finish. Nichols (plus 10) finished behind one of the top female players in the world, Claire Williams (plus 6), from England.

Nichols also competed for the U.S. in the Jansen Cup, named for Michael Jansen, the founder of Footgolf. The tournament parallels the PGA’s Ryder Cup, a competition between the United Kingdom’s National Team and the U.S. National Team.

Jordan stepped up and won 5 out of 5 rounds for the U.S. National Team, helping them win the Jansen Cup for the first time ever.

“We played best ball, four ball matches in the morning and then alternate shot matches in the afternoon,” Nichols said. That play covered two days and the final round, a third day, were singles matches. Nichols’ partner was Jo Reid from Alaska, a 2019 U.S. National Champion.

Nichols says her next big tournament is the National Championship in Nov., where she will defend her title. Nichols is also looking forward to next May, which puts her back in Orlando for the U.S. Open and aspot in the World Cup. “I just found out the other day that I got an automatic qualification for the World Cup team. Looking forward to that,” Nichols said. “My National Championship win qualified me for the World Cup Team and that’s going to be huge, there’s going to be 3,000 players there.”

In Orlando last month, Nichols says she kicked the ball over 13 miles in nine rounds of play.

Between now and then, Nichols will train, which she says she does four times per week. Chesapeake Bay-Rising Sun Golf Course is the only really local course that has Footgolf available. “Try to go there as much as I can,” she said. “You have to watch out for flying golf balls.” Nichols also does gym work, stretching and a lot of yoga.

Nichols, who resides in Aberdeen, also plays at other courses in Baltimore and Silver Spring or she goes over to Aberdeen High School to work on driving techniques and she even trains in her own backyard.

Nichols, now 22, is excited about the future and Footgolf. “I have the opportunity, a lot of the people who play this sport are older, 30′s, 40′s. I have the opportunity that I’m still young and get to be an ambassador for the sport, help grow the sport and technically, as long as I stay healthy, have like a 30-year career ahead of me,” Nichols said. “I get the opportunity of hopefully getting better and better, helping grow the sport and eventually, I hope in 10 years, we’re playing an actual tour style like golf and our travel is covered, the prize money is a lot better. There are tournaments all over the world and I’d love to travel, but being 22 and a bartender, it’s hard to come up with the funds.”

In addition to bartending at MacGregor’s Restaurant in Havre de Grace, Nichols also provides freelance video editing for the record label, she Deejays, runs karaoke nights and now has picked up an assistant coaching stint with a Baltimore Celtic 2006 girls soccer team.